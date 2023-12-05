White Claw 0% Alcohol: Company launches new non-alcoholic drink available in 4 flavors

White Claw announced Tuesday it is launching White Claw 0% Alcohol, a non-alcoholic version of its popular hard seltzer.

White Claw hard seltzers burst onto the scene in 2016, and it's now the latest adult beverage to venture into the non-alcoholic beverage space.

Mark Anthony Brands Inc., the parent company of White Claw, announced Tuesday it is launching White Claw 0% Alcohol, a non-alcoholic version of its popular hard seltzer.

The company is branding the drink as a "one-of-a-kind premium seltzer" for adults that offers a "depth of complexity that tastes, feels and looks like no other non-alcoholic drink."

The company touts the drink as an option for electrolytes with "only a fraction of the sugar and calories" you'd find in some sports drinks.

The seltzer joins a pack of other beverage brands that have released non-alcoholic options. Earlier this year, Corona released Corona Non-Alcoholic, a beer designed to taste the same as the original but with less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. Molson Coors also introduced Coors Edge, a non-alcoholic beer, in 2019.

Non-alcoholic White Claw flavors, nutrition info

White Claw 0% Alcohol will be available in four flavors: Black Cherry Cranberry, Mango Passion Fruit, Peach Orange Blossom and Lime Yuzu.

Each 12 oz. can will have two grams of sugar and 15 calories.

Release date

The drink will be available starting Jan. 1, 2024, according to the drink's website. It will be available in variety 12-packs and single flavor 6-packs.

Non-alcoholic drinks popular year-round: Sales spike shows non-alcoholic beer, wine are on the drink menu year-round

White Claw announced Tuesday it is launching White Claw 0% Alcohol, a non-alcoholic version of its popular hard seltzer.

White Claw said it conducted a survey and found that the majority of people who drink alcohol (69%), Gen Z (81%), and Millennials (78%) are interested in exploring a "sober curious" or "damp" lifestyle.

The survey also found that the majority (64%) of consumers wish there were better non-alcoholic options available.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Non-alcoholic White Claw: New 0% Alcohol beverage comes in 4 flavors