U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,697.50
    +10.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,209.00
    +86.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,774.00
    +15.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.50
    +4.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.34
    +0.88 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9060
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,587.16
    -1,501.55 (-3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.82
    -53.52 (-4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

White Elephant gearing up for the new generation ahead: A new perspective of gaming on a unique portal

White Elephant Finance
·4 min read

White Elephant Finance is an ecosystem built on the Solana Network.

Metro Manila, Philippines, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

White Elephant Finance’s ecosystem consists of Phant NFT (permissionless marketplace), Phant DEX/SWAP (Serum GUI integration)-[here user’s can trade, swap, add liquidity to their new token, acquire market id—for new spl token.], Phant Launchpad, Phant Wallet, and Phant Arcade. Users can buy and sell NFTs in our Marketplace permissionless.

Their recent project is about Defi and Gamefi. The motive is to build a platform with a portal where they can launch several games for the players to earn and free play games. The game categories will be action-adventure, puzzle, simulation, MOBA, sandbox, and gambling. The plan has three games in the queue and will be launching the first one this January and 2 others between February and March.

The defi part will support the gamefi of the project, DEX, so the players can trade or swap their token, the NFT market for NFT storefront for the games and launchpad for other gamefi or defi projects that would want to launch in solana network.

They have integrated Metaplex as their Store Front, but the end goal is to build their own NFT Marketplace that would be permissionless and trustless. This will be the avenue for the NFT utilities in their games.

Artists could also list their items without going through us. Just connect their wallet-they can mint and sell their arts.

This platform will encourage teams to join the Solana Network. It is not decentralized and all projects will undergo vetting and KYC to ensure the investment of the presale participants will go to teams with meaningful projects.

There will be several mini games for those who are not adept at gaming. There will also be games that will cater gamers (PVP, PVE).

The project has successfully concluded its presale and is gearing for IDO anytime soon. They will deploy a smart contract so IDO participants can swap their USDC, USDT, and SOL for the Phant Token. Price will start at 0.09 but will incrementally increase everytime they sell 100k tickets, to give early buyers the incentive for buying in early.

The team believes that a strong community can drive the success of the project; no investors or venture capitalist as a token holder.

The goal is to be inclusive and attract different demographics for maximum token utility.
For Mini Games, there will be jump and run games, adventure games, puzzle games. This is an easy game and would be cheap to play.

The team at White Elephant are currently running a level up game in the discord. This is a part of community building, player acquisition and to test the method for further fine tuning. Players will receive airdrops every level at the same time the NFT they own will play a part in the Agriculture simulation game.

The portal will generate income via tax. Players who need to convert in-game coins need to pay tax to convert in Phant tokens. Converting from Phant to USDC will require a USDC Tax. This way they can maintain the portal and generate revenue. Any artist who wants to launch their NFT will have to pay a hosting fee. These are the code, software and technology which had been used in building this project. Some are paid services, while some are free.

The goal is to create an ecosystem with a non-custodial wallet as the center of this ecosystem. Here, the portal will integrate an on-ramp fiat to crypto exchange, bridge the games, NFT marketplace, dex/swap and everything that they will launch on the platform.

The project’s main goal is to launch as many P/E Games as it can in this portal and players can play any game using their token. Besides, the project wants to achieve a permission-less and decentralized platform.

This project would have not been realized without help from other developers building on Solana Network and sharing their codes as public goods. Their willingness to share their knowledge has helped them overcome the technical difficulties the team had faced during the build.

The opening of the IDO will be announced via Twitter (https://twitter.com/wecap_io), Discord (https://discord.gg/Uh2uz87S4R), and Telegram Channel (https://t.me/wecapann).

White Elephant Finance Content Disclaimer:
There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Website: https://wecap.io/

CONTACT: Name: Allan Villarta Organization: White Elephant Finance Phone: +639260325437


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Metaverse Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 metaverse stocks that you can consider investing in. You can skip our comprehensive of these companies, and go directly to 5 Metaverse Stocks to Invest In. The advent of technology has created new industries and transformed our daily lives in a previously unthought manner. […]

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These two metaverse stocks have fallen in price so much recently they could be considered bargains today.

  • Sunflower Game Throws Wrench in Polygon’s Gears

    Fees on Ethereum scaling solution Polygon are surging to record highs. The cause? A game. Polygon gas prices spiked to an all-time high of a 410 Gwei average. That’s nearly twice as much as the previous high of 226 posted on Dec. 4, according to Polygon’s block explorer.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Zuddl raises $13M for its simple but powerful virtual events platform

    The tech side of things can get remarkably complicated, and it's hard to make a virtual show more compelling/interactive/engaging than a YouTube video would be. Virtual events (or, in many cases, hybrid virtual/physical events) are here to stay. Zuddl, a virtual events platform, has raised a $13.35 million Series A to make them easier to host, simpler to customize and, hopefully, more engaging.

  • At US$47.96, Is It Time To Put Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) On Your Watch List?

    While Progress Software Corporation ( NASDAQ:PRGS ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received...

  • Amazon's tech is headed to millions of Stellantis vehicles in 2024

    Stellantis is turning to Amazon to bring a slate of connected in-vehicle products and services to its vehicles by 2024 as part of the global automaker's plan to generate $22.5 billion annually from software. The collaboration, which was announced Wednesday at the 2022 CES tech trade show, is supposed to touch nearly every aspect of Stellantis' business. The companies said Amazon's technology will be used to help Stellantis develop vehicles, build connected in-vehicle experiences and train the next generation of automotive software engineers.

  • Spotify will show clickable in-app ads when they're mentioned on a podcast

    Spotify makes the podcast promo code obsolete by showing clickable ads when brands are mentioned.

  • Amazon and Stellantis partner to deploy smarter cars, cleaner vans

    Amazon.com Inc and Stellantis NV said Wednesday they will collaborate to develop cars and trucks with Amazon software in the dashboards, and deploy electric vans made by Stellantis on Amazon's delivery network. The agreements expand Amazon's efforts to get a bigger foothold in the transportation industry, and could help Stellantis close the gap with Tesla Inc in developing vehicles with sophisticated, software-powered infotainment features that are connected to the data processing cloud. The agreements between Stellantis and Amazon, the online retailer and cloud computing power, announced in conjunction with the CES technology conference, are wide ranging, involving software and hardware.

  • Right-wing Indians have their own app to manipulate Whatsapp and Twitter

    An app called Tek Fog allows the BJP's IT cell to harass critics, hijack Twitter trends, and spread propaganda through defunct Whatsapp accounts, according to The Wire.

  • Accounts on The TRON Network Surpass the 70M+ Mark

    TRON (TRX/USD), a robust blockchain ecosystem guided by the philosophy of “Decentralise the Web,” announced today via their official Twitter account that the total number of accounts on the network exceeded the 70 million mark.

  • Meez keeps recipes in one place so chefs can continue whipping up culinary delights

    Meez, a company creating professional recipe software and a culinary operating system, brought in its first-ever funding round of $6.5 million to continue developing its tools to help chefs manage their recipes. CEO Josh Sharkey, a chef himself for most of his career, incorporated the New York-based technology company back in 2015.

  • Instagram is finally testing the new chronological feed everyone wants

    Last summer, Instagram head Adam Mosseri tried to explain why the app ditched the chronological feed. He said it was “impossible for most people to see everything” when their feeds were ordered in this way. By the end of the year, Mosseri began backtracking. During a Senate hearing last December, he revealed that the Instagram … The post Instagram is finally testing the new chronological feed everyone wants appeared first on BGR.

  • Verb Data puts $3M to work so companies can build better in-product dashboards

    Nine months after its public launch, Verb Data, a customer-facing analytics company, took in $3 million in funding to continue developing technology so that SaaS companies can build better in-product dashboards for their customers. Founders Dave Hurt and Oleg Fridman started the Boston-based company in January 2020 and started its private beta program with five customers in August 2020, then launched to the public in April 2021. Verb’s customer-facing analytics tools are built specifically to live inside multi-tenant SaaS applications, CEO Hurt told TechCrunch via email.

  • Hoame launches world-class virtual meditation studio for Meta Quest

    Toronto-based Hoame, North America's largest modern meditation studio, is giving consumers a taste of what self-care in the metaverse could be with an immersive virtual meditation studio for Meta Quest. The newly-launched subscription-based VR meditation app brings Hoame's unique in-studio experience to users around the world offering access to daily studio classes and on-demand meditations in beautiful virtual spaces guided by a diverse roster of expert instructors and 15+ class styles.

  • Illegal movie streaming service Popcorn Time shuts down

    Popcorn Time, the app that was once popular for making pirating movies as easy as watching Netflix, has shut down. It remains to be seen whether Popcorn Time is now gone for good, but it looks like the biggest contributor to its most recent demise is the dwindling interest in the app. On its website, the developers posted a graph of "popcorn time" searches over the past seven years.

  • Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Improve Project Delivery

    Leveraging virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) on a project site helps to eliminate bottlenecks, improve collaboration, and enable lean delivery.

  • Google brings Android and (some) Windows PCs closer together

    Google is working with the likes of Intel, Acer and HP to make easier connecting your phone to your Windows PC through Fast Pair, share files between Android devices and Windows PCs with Nearby Share, set up Bluetooth accessories and sync text messages between the two computing ecosystems. Over the course of the last few years, Google and Microsoft have both launched a number of initiatives that brought Android devices and Windows PCs closer together.

  • REPLIKA SOFTWARE INC. PARTNERS WITH L'OREAL'S PROFESSIONNEL PRODUCTS DIVISION TO OFFER DIGITAL NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAPABILITIES TO THEIR NETWORK OF SALONS & HAIRSTYLISTS AROUND THE GLOBE

    Replika Software Inc. announces a partnership with L'Oréal's Professional Products Division to utilize Replika's technology to further support their network of salons and stylists, with tools to promote their businesses, connect with their clients digitally, inspire product sales and deepen relationships with consumers anytime and everywhere.

  • Instagram has brought back the chronological feed

    Instagram is finally bringing back its chronological feed. The feature has gone into testing and a finalised version will arrive in people’s apps in the first half of this year, according to Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram.