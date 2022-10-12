U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,594.12
    +5.28 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,385.75
    +146.56 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,412.93
    -13.26 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,675.15
    -17.77 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.37
    -1.98 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.20
    -9.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    -0.46 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9694
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9450
    +0.0060 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0080 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8320
    +1.0330 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,107.65
    +87.43 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.56
    +0.84 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,828.62
    -56.61 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

White Glove Launches New 'Financial Advisor Strategy Talks' Podcast Featuring Leading Industry Experts

·1 min read

Available on all major podcast platforms today

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a fintech marketing company specializing in client acquisition services for financial advisors and portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, announced today the launch of the Financial Advisor Strategy Talks (FAST) Podcast, a new audio series hosted by White Glove's SVP of Financial Education, Lara Galloway.

FAST Podcast Cover Art
FAST Podcast Cover Art

The first episode, available now, introduces the podcast's host while diving into White Glove's history and the evolution of the financial services industry.

"We see the podcast as an effective tool to help advisors grow and continue their education by delivering valuable tips from some of the top minds in the industry," said Lara Galloway. "We recognize that time is every advisor's most precious resource, which is why the episodes are presented in a quick, interview-style format, making advisor education convenient, portable, and on-demand."

Future episodes will address subjects like How to Double Your Business in 3 Years or LessThe Power of Estate PlanningProven Ways to Achieve High-Converting Webinars, and more.

The FAST Podcast is produced in partnership with ProudMouth and can be found on all major podcast platforms. For more information about the FAST Podcast or White Glove, please visit www.whiteglove.com/fast-podcast.

About White Glove

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. White Glove's proprietary Done-For-You platform provides financial advisors access to successful marketing solutions to help get them in front of more clients. Through its core service offering of seminars, webinars, one-on-one workshops, social impression management, podcasts, and other digital media, White Glove's Done-For-You model removes the stress from marketing and frees up time to allow financial advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove's seminars and webinars are backed by a Quadruple Guarantee, meaning advisors pay only for performance.

CONTACT: Madison Mitchell, madison.mitchell@whiteglove.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-glove-launches-new-financial-advisor-strategy-talks-podcast-featuring-leading-industry-experts-301647466.html

SOURCE White Glove

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • U.S. Suppliers Halt Operations at Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker

    Chip equipment suppliers are pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory chip maker and pausing business activities there as they assess the impact of Commerce Department semiconductor export restrictions.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.

  • Judge grants amicus requests to support Ripple in lawsuit with SEC

    District Judge Analisa Torres of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has granted I-Remit and TapJets’ requests to file amicus curiae briefs in support of Ripple Labs, following a rejection of objection by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). See related article: Ripple slams SEC’s opposition to brief motions in […]

  • U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

    OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. By late Tuesday, hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it got authorization from the United States to receive goods for its chip production facilities in China without additional licensing imposed by the new rules. The Biden administration had planned to spare foreign companies operating in China such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics Co from the brunt of new restrictions, but the rules published Friday did not exempt such firms.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Diesel Markets Are Spiking and It’s Not Even Winter Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel prices are soaring in Europe and the US, spurring a fresh bout of inflationary pressure ahead of a winter that is expected to see major supply disruption.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Ukraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and Irrat

  • Automation company, one of Austin's largest suburban employers, expands as it plots more growth

    As part of the 32,000-square-foot renovation and expansion, the company connected two buildings to create a 7,000-square-foot gathering area, complete with working spaces, a coffee bar and lounge space. It also renovated a 25,000-square-foot office area, adding meeting rooms, a conference center and recreation areas, including a game lounge, ping pong table and shuffleboard table.

  • Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

    On Wednesday, Poland said it had detected a leak in one pipeline in the Druzhba system that carries oil from Russia to Europe, an event that will add to concerns about Europe's energy security after the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak. The UK has already stopped importing Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and the EU will ban imports from December in an attempt to strip the Kremlin of revenue to fund the war.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    One of the keys to Warren Buffett's phenomenal success over the years has been his willingness to buy stocks of good companies possessing long runways of future growth at discounted prices and then hold them for the long haul. Using exactly that strategy, Buffett has generated aggregate gains of 3,641,613% since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, for a 20.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). In other words, there's a good reason Buffett is referred to as the Oracle of Omaha and people buy, sell, and hold the same stocks he does.

  • Coal Miner Peabody Energy in Deal Talks With Australian Rival Coronado

    The coal-mining company is in talks to combine with Coronado Global Resources that could result in a new global coal giant worth some $6 billion.

  • BASF to cut costs, jobs in Europe, takes writedown on Nord Stream 1

    BASF is to reduce annual costs by 500 million euros ($485 million) in Europe up to 2024, including job cuts, as the German chemicals group took a 740 million euro writedown linked to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. BASF cited significantly weaker earnings in Europe due to "deteriorating framework conditions" and a loss in Germany in the third quarter as reasons for the cutbacks. The group said its third-quarter net income was below market expectations due to the 740 million euro writedown linked to the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first to go

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.