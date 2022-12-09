U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,966.84
    +3.33 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,755.71
    -25.77 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,111.28
    +29.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.73
    -4.56 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.03
    -0.43 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    +9.60 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.47 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    +0.0670 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    +0.0049 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4580
    -0.1720 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,171.57
    +211.18 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.50
    -1.74 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

White House: $275 mln package on its way to boost Ukraine air defenses from drones

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States is sending a $275 million package of aid to Ukraine to help boost its air defenses against drones, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

Kirby told reporters that Washington was deeply concerned about the "deepening and burgeoning defense partnership" between Iran and Russia, and the United States would be using its tools to disrupt that relationship, including on drones.

He said the U.S. government would also be calling on partner countries to discuss and address the Russia-Iran partnership. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland)

Recommended Stories

  • Get 50% off Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar clothing for all ages at this shopDisney sale

    Give a magical gift to your loved ones this year by visiting the shopDisney clothing sale on threads featuring beloved characters.

  • U.S. to send Ukraine anti-drone, air defense aid worth $275 million

    The United States is preparing to send Ukraine a $275 million military aid package offering new capabilities to defeat drones and strengthen air defenses, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday and people familiar with the package. Details of the anti-drone and air defense equipment included could not be determined. The Pentagon is also expected to include rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers made by Lockheed Martin Corp, 155mm ammunition, Humvee military vehicles and generators, according to the people and the document.

  • Despite Chord Energy Corporation's recent decline, insiders have made a around US$9.2k profit after buying earlier this year.

    Chord Energy Corporation ( NASDAQ:CHRD ) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford...

  • ‘Fed Up’ Airport Workers Staging Walkoffs and Strikes — Could It Hinder Holiday Travel?

    Airport service workers from more than 15 airports staged strikes and rallied on Capitol Hill on Dec. 8 for a national day of action. The goal? To call on Congress to pass the Good Jobs for Good...

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

    Does the December share price for Bentley Systems, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:BSY ) reflect what it's really worth? Today...

  • Is ARC Document Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARC) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

    ARC Document Solutions' (NYSE:ARC) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past month. As most would know...

  • Indian PM Modi to skip annual Putin summit over Ukraine nuke threats – media reports

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be holding an annual in-person summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the latter threatened to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Dec. 9.

  • Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Lower in 2023 – Here’s Why

    Seniors in the United States haven't had much to cheer about this year, with inflation running well ahead of the 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment and spiraling healthcare costs cutting...

  • Brazil's next defense minister is a political veteran, respected by military

    Jose Mucio, a veteran politician known for his negotiating skills, will be Brazil's next defense minister, tasked with smoothing over relations between the country's military and leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Lula announced Mucio for the post at an event in Brasilia on Friday, where he named several other cabinet appointments, including Finance Minister Fernando Haddad. "I couldn't have anyone better prepared to look after defense than my friend Jose Mucio," Lula said.

  • Professor: 'Couples who have joint accounts stay together longer'

    The study found that 62% of couples who had a joint account also spent money in the same way.

  • This Innovative 28-Foot Power Catamaran Can Dock Itself Like a Seasoned Captain

    The autonomous cat is the first model from Alloy Boats.

  • Why Tilray Stock Is Down More Than 20% This Week

    The initial spike in Tilray and other cannabis stocks came after reports surfaced that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hoped to pass two cannabis reform bills before the holiday break. Top Republicans, however, managed to prevent the marijuana reform provisions from being attached to the version that was finalized Tuesday night. Federal banking laws keep Canadian marijuana companies like Tilray from doing business even in U.S. states that have legalized pot.

  • Fed Expected to Keep Peak Rates for Longer, Dashing Hopes for 2023 Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to disappoint Wall Street as it keeps rates at their peak throughout 2023, dashing hopes markets have priced in for rate cuts in the second half and making a recession very likely.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outsid

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • US Year-Ahead Inflation Expectations Fall to Lowest Since 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- US short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Data AccessTop Money Managers See Glob

  • This is the No. 1 source of income for millions of older Americans — and that may pose a problem

    Financial advisers point to these simple steps to help protect your hard earned money from various economic stressors.

  • Russia May Cut Oil Output in Response to G-7 Price Cap, Putin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may cut its oil production in response to the G-7 cap on the price of its crude, President Vladimir Putin said.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Data AccessTop Money Managers See Global Stocks Gaining in 2023A decision on Moscow’s r

  • US Hits Nasdaq-Listed China Firm in Sanctions on Illegal Fishing

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury Department sanctioned several entities linked to China’s illegal fishing industry, including a company listed on a US stock exchange, the first time the agency has taken such an action. Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Dat

  • Lithium Rally Has More Room to Run, Thanks to US Climate Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices have already been on a monumental tear. But if there’s one thing that the industry’s top executives agree on it’s that there’s room to go even higher. Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Data AccessTop Money Managers See Globa

  • Japan, U.K., Italy to Build Stealth Jet Fighter by 2035

    Japan, the U.K. and Italy said they would jointly develop a next-generation stealth jet fighter by 2035 that they hope will surpass the U.S.-made F-35 in some capabilities.