White House denies report US, Iran nearing interim nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday denied a media report that the United States and Iran were nearing an interim deal under which Iran would curb its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

"This report is false and misleading," said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, referring to an article on the Middle East Eye website which cited two unnamed sources as saying Iran and the United States were nearing a temporary deal that would swap some sanctions relief for reducing Iranian uranium enrichment activities. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chris Reese)