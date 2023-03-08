U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.00
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,862.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,150.75
    -18.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    -0.22 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    +0.98 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6780
    +0.5870 (+0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,194.43
    -313.49 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.49
    -6.53 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,370.92
    +61.76 (+0.22%)
     

White House Endorses New TikTok Bill, Calls for Swift Passage

1
Jenny Leonard, Anna Edgerton and Daniel Flatley
·5 min read
White House Endorses New TikTok Bill, Calls for Swift Passage

(Bloomberg) -- The White House endorsed a bipartisan bill that could give the president authority to ban or force a sale of TikTok, support that could hasten passage and break a deadlock over how to address privacy concerns around the popular Chinese-owned app.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bill introduced Tuesday would give the president the ability to force the sale of foreign-owned technologies, applications, software or e-commerce platforms if they present a national security threat to US users. It doesn’t mention Beijing-based Bytedance Ltd.’s TikTok by name, but the video-sharing app, which has about 100 million users in the US, is the clear target.

“We look forward to continue working with both Democrats and Republicans on this bill, and urge Congress to act quickly to send it to the president’s desk,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

This is the first time the Biden administration has weighed in on legislation to deal with the app, which the White House says pose national security risks. Critics of TikTok say it allows the Chinese government access to data and viewing trends of the roughly 100 million Americans — as well as users globally — who have made it one of the world’s most popular apps.

At the same time, the administration wants to avoid the legal challenges that beset former President Donald Trump’s push to ban TikTok and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat messaging app. Trump ordered those products banned from app stores in 2020, but a federal judge blocked the order, arguing that it would violate free speech rights.

“These risks are not going away, and unfortunately our tools to date have been limited,” Senator Mark Warner, the Virginia Democrat who is one of the bill’s cosponsors, said at a briefing Tuesday. “We are going to create a new set of authorities.”

Read More: One TikTok Bill Has the Most Support Right Now. Here’s Why.

James Lewis, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that “the Trump deal was thrown out of court in less than 30 minutes. This administration has thought carefully about how to do something that will stand up in court. Being able to say, Congress passed a law that gives us this authority really helps.”

“It strengthens their hand in any future battle either to negotiate with TikTok or to negotiate with the court,” Lewis added.

It was unclear how the bill introduced by Warner and John Thune, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, might affect a separate national-security review of TikTok. That review, led by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, or Cfius, was meant to come to an agreement addressing concerns surrounding US user data. But that process appears to have stalled.

TikTok’s opponents in Congress have rejected the company’s assurances that its Chinese owner doesn’t have access to US user data, including viewing patterns and geolocation. In addition, reports that TikTok promotes or hides certain content has raised questions about whether Chinese authorities could influence what content American users see.

TikTok has presented a security plan called Project Texas that pledges to insulate the company’s US operation from Chinese influence. The plan includes an independent board of directors to oversee data security, third-party vetting and a partnership with Oracle Corp. to store user data and audit the platform’s algorithms.

TikTok’s Response

“The swiftest and most thorough way to address any national security concerns about TikTok is for Cfius to adopt the proposed agreement that we worked with them on for nearly two years,” TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter said in a statement Tuesday. “We have been waiting for Cfius to finalize our agreement for over six months now, while our status has been debated in public in a way that is divorced from the facts of that agreement and what we’ve achieved already.”

The backlash has had TikTok waging an all-out charm offensive globally for months. To drum up goodwill and defend its data protection and content moderation policies in Washington, executives have enlisted lobbyists to engage with more than 100 congressional offices. In the second quarter of last year, TikTok spent $2.1 million on lobbying on issues including children’s privacy, content moderation and antitrust — the most to date.

In comments that may have presaged the Biden administration’s support for the approach in the Warner bill, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in an interview last month that “it’s dangerous business” to “pass a law to outlaw a particular company. I think it’s probably more thoughtful to say, ‘These are the kinds of risks we’re worried about, from these categories of companies and we’re going to enable some department to run a process to assess the risk and take action.’”

Warner’s bill would still need to go through a Senate committee, and it’s unclear where the measure ranks among Chuck Schumer’s priorities. As Senate majority leader, he determines whether it would come to the floor for a vote. It would also need to pass the House of Representatives, where several lawmakers have their own bills that would explicitly ban the app.

Anti-China sentiment crosses party lines in Congress, and a number of senators from both parties said Tuesday they were aligned on taking action against TikTok. Republican Marco Rubio of Florida has said flat-out that it’s time to ban TikTok “for good.”

“We’re very united on this topic,” Senator Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, told reporters. He said the US needs to “bring all aspects of American power and policy” to the China challenge.

(Updates with James Lewis comment, starting in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Discloses Former Employee’s Disability in Twitter Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- A Twitter Inc. employee trying to gain clarity as to whether he was fired was mocked by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who chatted openly about the worker’s disability status to other people on Twitter — before apologizing a day later. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Bei

  • White House will not interfere with Fed, but hopes people will 'take a breath'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday underscored the importance of waiting for more data as the Federal Reserve signaled it could push interest rates higher than expected given less progress than central bankers had hoped in lowering inflation. Asked about Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments earlier in the day that it would be appropriate to raise rates more than expected in the face of those setbacks, and possibly at a swifter pace, a White House official, who declined to be named, said it was vital not to rely too much a single month's data. "The White House isn't going to interfere with the Fed's management," the official said, reiterating the independence of the U.S. central bank.

  • Nissan Suffers Blow With S&P Cutting Credit to Junk

    (Bloomberg) -- Nissan Motor Co.’s credit rating was slashed to junk by S&P Global Ratings, the latest setback for a carmaker that’s struggled to boost profitability in the years following former chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest and the industry’s pivot toward electrification.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Ba

  • Rupee mostly reverses gains on Chinese yuan dip, dollar rebound

    The Indian rupee ended marginally higher on Monday, giving up most of the day's gains as the Chinese yuan fell and the dollar index rebounded slightly. Towards the end of the session, the local currency reversed its direction as the dollar index recouped losses and offshore Chinese yuan fell 0.6%, while traders cited dollar buying by state-run banks. The yuan came under pressure after the country set a softer-than-expected economic growth target for 2023.

  • China Revamps Bureaucracy to Boost Self-Reliance With Eye on US

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping overhauled China’s bureaucracy as part of a sweeping push to make the economy more self-sufficient and resilient in the face of US efforts to prevent Beijing from obtaining advanced technology. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates

  • Biden wants to tax high-earners to save Medicare

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose raising the Medicare tax on high earners to help keep the federal insurance program solvent as part of his budget to be released on Thursday, the White House said. The tax increase is part of a package of proposals aimed at extending the solvency of the Medicare’s Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund by at least 25 years, the White House said. Biden has sought to link Republicans to the idea of cutting funding for Medicare as part of negotiations over increasing the United States' $31.4 trillion debt limit.

  • The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling — triggering fears of a nasty fallout for Americans. Here are 3 harmful ways it could really impact you

    Are you prepared for “extraordinary measures”?

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Fed's Powell sees long-term damage if US debt ceiling not raised

    The United States risks long-term damage if Congress does not raise the national debt ceiling, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday. "Congress really needs to raise the debt ceiling ... if we fail to do so, I think that the consequences are hard to estimate, but they could be extraordinarily adverse and could do long-standing harm," Powell said during an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his semi-annual testimony on the economy and monetary policy. The Congressional Budget Office last month said the U.S. Treasury Department will exhaust its ability to pay all its bills sometime between July and September, unless the current $31.4 trillion cap on borrowing is raised or suspended.

  • Walgreens internal memo says it is following the law on abortion pill distribution

    Walgreens faces backlash over misperception of its intent to sell abortion pill in some states.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • Stocks Hammered As Powell Testimony Points to 50-Basis-Point March Rate Hike to Combat Sticky Inflation

    " ... the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.," said Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

  • SoFi Bank sues to block Biden's student loan payment pause

    A private bank is trying to force the Biden administration to end its pause on federal student loan payments, arguing the moratorium has no legal basis and has cost the bank, known for its refinancing business, millions of dollars in profits. In a federal lawsuit filed Friday in Washington, SoFi Bank N.A. asked a federal judge to overturn President Joe Biden’s latest extension of the payment pause. Student loan payments first were halted at the start of the pandemic by President Donald Trump's administration.

  • TikTok ban: Senators to introduce legislation to shut down social app

    Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and John Thune (R-SD) are set to introduce a bill that would ban TikTok.

  • China’s Cities Struggle Under Trillions of Dollars of Debt

    As China tries to turn the page on one of its worst stretches of growth since the 1970s, its economy is being weighed down by the colossal debts of its local governments.

  • Powell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve is likely to lift interest rates higher and potentially faster than previously anticipated with inflation persisting, an unexpectedly aggressive posture following last month’s step down in the pace of hikes.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are

  • Dow Falls More Than 550 Points as Powell Warns of Faster Rate Increases

    U.S. stock indexes dropped sharply as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would likely lift interest rates more than previously expected to fight inflation.

  • Jerome Powell Says Fed Is Prepared to Speed Up Interest-Rate Rises

    Fed chair said strong and sustained economic activity to start this year could prompt central bank officials to accelerate interest-rate increases to fight inflation.

  • TikTok ban: Who wins if platform is outlawed to American users?

    Meta and Alphabet can win more market share for short-form video content if U.S. lawmakers ban TikTok due to ByteDance app’s relationship to China and threats to national security.

  • Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed new taxes on the rich to help fund Medicare, saying the plan would help to extend the insurance program's solvency by 25 years and provide a degree of middle-class stability to millions of older adults. In his plan, Biden is overtly declaring that the wealthy ought to shoulder a heavier tax burden. Biden wants to increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8% to 5% on income exceeding $400,000 per year, including salaries and capital gains.