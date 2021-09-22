White House Historical Association Unveils Accessible, Audio Component of Historic Markers in Front of the White House

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association in partnership with the National Park Service, today unveiled the addition of a recorded audio component to the historic Wayside Exhibit installed earlier this summer in Lafayette Square in front of the White House. The Exhibit includes three markers that tell the story of the involvement of enslaved labor in the construction of the White House, the preservation and commemoration of the White House and Lafayette Square – including First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy's actions to save the neighborhood from development – and the history of Lafayette Square as a site for demonstrations and protests.

The audio recordings were voiced by Royce L. Dickerson, member of the National Black MBA Association and current MBA candidate at Manderson Graduate School of Business at the University of Alabama, and Hilary West, the Executive Director for Federal Government Relations at JPMorgan Chase and Co.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

About Royce L. Dickerson

Royce L. Dickerson serves as the Executive Vice President of the Graduate Student Association. A graduate of The University of Alabama, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and received the UA National Alumni Association's Alumni Student Award.

About Hilary West

Hilary West is Executive Director for Federal Government Relations at JPMorgan Chase and Co. where she articulates the Company's position on a broad spectrum of corporate and industry issues to a range of stakeholders including the White House, Congress, regulatory agencies, trade associations and consumer advocacy organizations. Hilary is a native of Washington, D.C.

