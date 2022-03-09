U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,277.88
    +107.18 (+2.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,286.25
    +653.61 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,255.55
    +459.99 (+3.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.29
    +53.28 (+2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.53
    -14.17 (-11.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.70
    -47.60 (-2.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.84 (-3.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1079
    +0.0170 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3182
    +0.0084 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8330
    +0.1690 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,975.09
    +3,415.59 (+8.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.13
    +2.79 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

White House issues its Executive Order on cryptocurrencies

Lucas Matney
·3 min read

The Biden White House showed off a new Executive Order on Wednesday regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies. The order essentially lays out a broad strategy for how the government plans to balance consumer protection while ensuring that the United States continues to be a space for innovation in the sector.

For those in the crypto sector concerned about aggressive government intervention, the order's language seems to signal that the Biden White House is uninterested in sweeping near-term reforms and is instead merely focused on ensuring that agencies are on the same page in researching and observing the national security implications of the crypto industry.

"The rise in digital assets creates an opportunity to reinforce American leadership in the global financial system and at the technological frontier, but also has substantial implications for consumer protection, financial stability, national security, and climate risk," a fact sheet issued by the White House reads.

The press release lays out seven major goals of the executive order with added detail.

  • Protect U.S. Consumers, Investors, and Businesses

  • Protect U.S. and Global Financial Stability and Mitigate Systemic Risk

  • Mitigate the Illicit Finance and National Security Risks Posed by the Illicit Use of Digital Assets

  • Promote U.S. Leadership in Technology and Economic Competitiveness to Reinforce U.S. Leadership in the Global Financial System

  • Promote Equitable Access to Safe and Affordable Financial Services

  • Support Technological Advances and Ensure Responsible Development and Use of Digital Assets

  • Explore a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

While crypto investors may generally breathe a sigh of relief, fellow lawmakers like Elizabeth Warren who have been highly critical of the crypto space may be less satisfied. In recent months, Warren has criticized the industry, drawing particular attention to the environmental impacts or cryptocurrencies and the investor risks associated with lax regulation of so-called stablecoin issuers and other players in the DeFi ecosystem.

The White House's communications regarding the EO largely seems to avoid calling out any particular coins or projects with the exception of noting the price volatility of Bitcoin specifically. There was no mention of particular verticals like DeFi or NFTs either.

A particular concern among some in the crypto industry was that the potential use of cryptocurrencies by wealthy Russian elite to evade sanctions would prompt a crackdown, but one unnamed senior official on a background press call seemed to downplay this possibility, "I will say, on Russia, in particular, the use of cryptocurrency we do not think is a viable workaround to the set of financial sanctions we’ve imposed across the entire Russian economy and, in particular, to its central bank."

A major focus of the order is formally directing several government agencies to begin researching the development of a state-backed cryptocurrency -- a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). "This research, along with the framework we will develop for international engagement and competitiveness, will help ensure we preserve the critical role of the United States in the global financial system," a senior White House official said.

President Biden will sign the Executive Order today, the White House says.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin: What Biden’s new law could mean for crypto investors

    The Biden administration unveiled its long-awaited executive order on cryptocurrency regulation today, but what does it mean for investors?

  • Senate passes Gary Peters' proposal to reform Postal Service finances

    The legislation could save the cash-strapped Post Office nearly $50 billion over 10 years.

  • Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the effort would “promote a fairer, more inclusive, and more efficient financial system" while countering illicit finance and preventing risks to financial stability and national security.

  • Israeli parliament declined to hold special session for Zelensky speech

    The speaker of Israel's parliament declined to convene a special session for a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, instead suggesting a Zoom call, three Israeli officials tell Axios. The Ukrainians were not interested in that counter-offer, one official said.Why it matters: Zelensky is trying to rally global support for Ukraine, and is also one of the few Jewish world leaders outside of Israel. He previously addressed the U.K. and EU parliaments, receiving standing ovation

  • Students across Florida protest "Don't Say Gay" bill

    Demonstrators across Florida protested after the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill passed in the Senate. The bill would restrict teachers and school districts from discussing gender identity and topics surrounding sexuality in the classroom from kindergarten through third grade. Manuel Bojorquez reports.

  • Bitcoin rallies over $42k despite US regulation threat

    Bitcoin has soared in value today in a surprise twist on the eve of Washington's planned regulatory overhaul of the industry.

  • ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Back: Watch the Trailer for the Disney Plus Series

    Nearly 17 years after his fiery showdown with Anakin Skywalker in “Revenge of the Sith,” Obi-Wan is back. Disney Plus has released the first trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the new “Star Wars” limited series premiering May 25. Set in between the events of the prequel trilogy and the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” stars […]

  • At 38, Carrie Underwood's Legs And Arms Are Totally Toned At The ACMs

    Carrie Underwood, 38, flaunts her toned legs and arms in three short, sparkly dresses at the 2022 ACMs. The singer has a mobile gym she takes with her on tour.

  • Crypto Miners to Benefit From Biden’s Executive Order: Jefferies

    The investment bank reiterated buy ratings for Argo Blockchain and Marathon Digital following this morning’s action by the White House.

  • 1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts

    A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year’s riot. A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing Congress’ joint session to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, of interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack. The verdict could be a bellwether for many other Capitol riot cases.

  • This Is the Most Punctual Airline in the U.S. — for the 18th Year Running

    The airline tops the list with 90.14% of on-time arrivals for 2021.

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Ukraine claims second Russian general killed in battle

    Ukraine has claimed that a Russian general was killed in battle near Kharkiv, though the Pentagon has not been able to confirm the statement, a senior defense official said Tuesday. Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov - a "chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Army of the Central Military District of Russia" - was allegedly killed along with a "number of senior Russian army officers," Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said in a statement...

  • Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Sculpted Abs (And A 🔥New Hair Color) In Hawaii

    Sydney Sweeney shows off her toned abs and legs in a frilly string bikini on vacation in Hawaii in new Instagram photos. The actress does mixed martial arts.

  • 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' trailer teases Pike's stint on the Enterprise

    The teaser trailer for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' hints at Captain Pike's years aboard the Enterprise.

  • Sebastian Stan says shock of filming disturbing scenes in 'Fresh' didn't hit until weeks later: 'What have we done?!' (spoilers)

    Director Mimi Cave and stars Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jojo T. Gibbs talk gruesome new horror-thriller "Fresh."

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Oil Slumps With OPEC+ and Ukraine Headlines Sparking Huge Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank as the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost oil output faster while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated willingness to consider some compromises to end the war with Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in U

  • Oil Executives Meet With Biden Officials on Texas Home Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil industry executives are meeting with U.S. officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A

  • US Wages Are 20% Lower Due to Lack of Competition Among Employers: Report

    As the Biden administration works to promote what it calls its pro-labor agenda, a new analysis by the Treasury Department finds that monopsony power – a market structure in which there is only one buyer – among employers throughout the U.S. economy has reduced wages by roughly 20% on average. “While most labor markets do not literally feature a single employer, a market with a small set of employers may mimic a monopsony by each engaging in practices that give them market power over workers,” t