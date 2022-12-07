U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,938.19
    -3.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,656.99
    +60.65 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,940.65
    -74.24 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.65
    -4.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.58
    +0.33 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    +13.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.55 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    -0.0540 (-1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2202
    +0.0069 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6200
    -0.3400 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,825.19
    -169.09 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.01
    -7.03 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.86
    +6.47 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

White House mindful of China's attempts for influence in Middle East

3
·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia is an example of Chinese attempts to exert its influence around the world and it will not change U.S. policy toward the Middle East.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, told reporters that "it's certainly not a surprise that President Xi is traveling around," but that the United States was focused on its own partnership in the region.

"We are mindful of the influence that China is trying to grow around the world," he said. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu)

Recommended Stories

  • Northern hemisphere snowfall data do not disprove global warming

    Social media posts claim record snow cover in the northern hemisphere in November 2022 is evidence against climate change. This is false; experts say a single month's measurement does not disprove the overall global warming trend, and data show snow extent varies and that cover has decreased.During the United Nations (UN) COP27 climate summit in Egypt, "November's snowfall across the Northern Hemisphere was running at rates exceeding a half-a-century average," says a December 3, 2022 article fro

  • Dissident artist Weiwei says China unrest won't alter regime

    MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (AP) — Dissident Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is taking heart from recent public protests in China over the authorities’ strict COVID-19 policy, but he doesn’t see them bringing about any significant political change. “I don’t think that’s possible,” he told The Associated Press in an interview at his home in Portugal. The recent unrest in several Chinese cities that has questioned Beijing’s authority — going so far as to demand President Xi Jinping’s resignation in what have been the boldest protests in decades — is “a big deal,” Ai acknowledges.

  • Friction over LGBTQ issues worsens in global Anglican church

    Friction has been simmering within the global Anglican Communion for many years over its 42 provinces’ sharp differences on whether to recognize same-sex marriage and ordain LGBTQ clergy. This year, the divisions have widened, as conservative bishops – notably from Africa and Asia – affirmed their opposition to LGBTQ inclusion and demanded “repentance” by the more liberal provinces with inclusive policies. Caught in the middle of the fray is the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who is the top bishop of the Church of England and ceremonial leader of the Anglican Communion, which is one of the world's largest Christian communities.

  • Saudis Roll Out Red Carpet for Xi Jinping as Gulf Looks Past US

    (Bloomberg) -- Two months after snubbing US President Joe Biden’s pleas for oil, Saudi Arabia is rolling out the red carpet for his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesChina Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Covid Zero PolicyApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026X

  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Could Be 28% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Best Buy Co., Inc. ( NYSE:BBY ) by taking the forecast...

  • China Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Covid Zero Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- China moved definitively away from its long-held Covid Zero approach Wednesday, easing a range of restrictions that it has persisted with way after the rest of the world moved on to living with the virus. Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesChina Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Covid Zero PolicyApple S

  • Iraqi activist jailed over tweet 'insulting' Iran-backed militia force

    Haidar al-Zaidi denied writing the tweet about the Iran-backed PMF's late deputy commander.

  • Should Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • US approves $425 million in arms sales to Taiwan

    The Biden administration on Tuesday signed off on two new significant arms sales to Taiwan in approvals that are sure to rankle China. The State Department said it had okayed sales worth more than $425 million of spare aircraft parts to support Taiwan's fleet of F-16 fighters, C-130 transport planes and other U.S.-supplied weapons systems. The sales were announced just weeks after President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for talks in Indonesia in which China’s increasingly aggressive behavior toward Taiwan was a major issue.

  • 'Expressive times': Publishing industry an open book in 2022

    In 2022, the story of book publishing was often the industry itself. Penguin Random House's attempt to purchase Simon & Schuster ended up in a Washington, D.C. courtroom, as the Department of Justice prevailed after a three week antitrust trial last summer that also served as an extensive, often unflattering probe into how the business operates. In November, some 250 HarperCollins union employees went on strike, their calls for improved wages and benefits and greater workplace diversity amplifying an industry-wide discussion over the historically low pay for entry- and mid-level workers.

  • Iraqi activist sentenced to 3 years in prison over a tweet

    An Iraqi activist was sentenced to three years in prison over alleged criticism of state-sanctioned militias, spurring criticism from human right monitors and local activists. Hayder al-Zaidi, 20, who was active in popular anti-government protests that began in October 2019, was sentenced in a criminal court in Baghdad over comments on Twitter that he maintains he did not write. The tweet in question, posted in January on al-Zaidi's account, posted a picture of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shiite paramilitary groups, mocking his designation as a “martyr” by many in Iraq and describing him as an “agent spy.”

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, WesBanco, S&T Bancorp, Gilead Sciences and Conagra Brands

    Exxon Mobil, WesBanco, S&T Bancorp, Gilead Sciences and Conagra Brands are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Jamie Dimon Sounded the Recession Alarm Again. This Metric Backs Him Up.

    The JPMorgan Chase CEO first predicted a slowdown in October, saying a U.S. downturn would arrive in six to nine months.

  • Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot

    Thomas Barkin, Richmond Federal Reserve President, was poring over the latest inflation-related data one morning this June after breakfast with bank interns when he saw an alarming sign. Barkin said the data, which triggered a U.S. bond market sell-off, prompted him in a call with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to give his support for a bigger interest rate increase than the one the Fed had all but promised to announce days later. "Move as fast as possible without breaking things," Barkin said in an interview last month of his message to Powell.

  • Mitch McConnell criticizes year-end push for cannabis banking bill, and it’s left out of big defense package

    The top Senate Republican's criticism isn't a good sign for advocates focused on a cannabis banking bill and an unrelated measure aimed at energy permitting

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • Consumers remain the Fed's biggest problem: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

  • Bank of Canada Hikes Rate to 4.25%, Signals Potential Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada raised interest rates aggressively for a sixth straight time, while opening the door to pausing its hiking cycle.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesChina Eases Curbs in Major Shift From Covid Zero PolicyApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026Policymakers led b

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • Georgia runoff, defense bill, Biden visits chip plant: 3 things to watch in politics this week

    Here are three stories to watch on the political front this week.