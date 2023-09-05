White House: No meeting has been scheduled between Biden and China's Xi

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday no meeting has been scheduled between President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping.

Sullivan's comments came after Biden said on Sunday that he was disappointed Xi was not attending the summit of G20 leaders in India, but added that he was going to "get to see him."

"Nothing has been scheduled," Sullivan said. "The president has said before that he's looking forward to picking up the conversation that he has had with President Xi in Bali last year, and he fully intends to do that in the months ahead." (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)