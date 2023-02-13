White House: Prepared to provide all necessary aid to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said the United States is prepared to provide any and all aid to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

A convoy of 10 trucks crossed into Syria on Sunday and it is critical the United Nations Security Council approve additional crossings, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"It's critical for the Security Council to authorize two additional crossings to deliver life-saving assistance. We cannot delay any longer," Jean-Pierre said. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)