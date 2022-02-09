U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,582.60
    +61.06 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,740.91
    +278.13 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,473.35
    +278.90 (+1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.42
    +34.05 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.99
    +0.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.50
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5310
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,708.04
    +530.02 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.04
    +41.33 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

White House says talks with Iran over nuclear deal at urgent point

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that talks with Iran have reached an urgent point and it will be impossible to return to the Iran nuclear deal if an agreement is not reached in coming weeks.

"A deal that addresses the core concerns of all sides is in sight but if it's not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA," she said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

