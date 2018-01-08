White House suggests there isn't 'any way back' for Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON — Deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley slammed the door on former chief West Wing strategist Steve Bannon on Monday. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, Gidley suggested he doesn’t believe there’s any way for Bannon to repair his relationship with President Trump.

“I don’t believe there is any way back for Mr. Bannon at this point,” Gidley said.

Gidley’s comments, which were made as Trump flew to Nashville, Tenn., for a speech, capped off days of feuding between Bannon and the White House. The back-and-forth began on Jan. 3, when the Guardian published excerpts of “Fire and Fury,” a book on the Trump White House by journalist Michael Wolff. In the excerpt, Bannon suggested that a meeting between the president’s son Don Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer was “treasonous.” Bannon was also quoted as saying the special counsel’s investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russian government would likely focus on the finances of Jared Kushner, the president’s son in law. Both Kushner and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, are top White House advisers.

Within hours of the excerpt being published, Trump issued a lengthy statement in which he said Bannon “has nothing to do with me or my presidency.”

“When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” said Trump, who has since repeatedly derided Bannon as “Sloppy Steve.”

Onboard Air Force One, Gidley doubled down on Trump’s past comments about Bannon.

“The president has been very clear on his thoughts; issued a four-paragraph statement about Mr. Bannon. Zero ambiguity in those statements,” said Gidley, later adding, “The president pointed to that and also pointed that Mr. Bannon is not in it for the country but instead in it for himself. And those statements still stand.”

President Trump in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday. (Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Gidley indicated the president felt his family had been attacked by Bannon.

“When you go after somebody’s family, in the manner in which he did — two of the president’s children who are serving this nation, sacrificing in their service — it is repugnant, it is grotesque,” Gidley said of Bannon. “I challenge anybody to go and talk about someone else’s family and see if that person doesn’t come back and come back hard.”

Bannon’s comments are among many damaging allegations about the Trump administration that were included in Wolff’s book. In his statement, Trump accused Bannon, who was quoted extensively in the book, of having “helped” Wolff. The White House has repeatedly dismissed the book as inaccurate and Trump’s personal attorney sent the publisher a letter demanding they refrain from publishing it.

Gidley reiterated the administration’s position on the book in his comments on Air Force One.

“It was obvious that the book was false and fake,” he said.

Bannon, who is executive chairman of the conservative media company Breitbart News, exited the White House last August amid conflicting accounts of whether he was fired or left under his own accord following months of infighting with other top officials. After Trump’s scathing statement about his comments in Wolff’s book, Bannon attempted to smooth things over by issuing an apology to the website Axios on Sunday.

In his mea culpa, Bannon alluded to the work he has done to promote Republican candidates since leaving the White House.

“My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda — as I have shown daily,” said Bannon.

Steve Bannon arrives for the presidential inauguration last year. (Photo: Saul Loeb, Pool via AP)