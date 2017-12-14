White House supports FCC net neutrality vote, 'free and fair internet'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that it supported the Federal Communications Commission's vote to repeal 2015 rules that aimed to ensure free and open internet, but added that it would continue to support wide access to the internet.

"The administration supports the FCC's efforts and at the same time the White House certainly has and always will support a free and fair internet," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.





(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)