White House: Tesla to expand its U.S. Supercharger network to other EVs in late 2022

Tesla plans to begin opening its Supercharger network to other electric vehicles by the end of the year, according to a White House memo that shared the automaker’s plans.

The U.S. government said in April that it needs to increase its own network of about 1,100 charging stations a hundred-fold to meet coming demand. Tesla's plans call for expanding capacity at its Gigafactory in Buffalo, NY, where more than 1,600 employees produce Supercharging stations and solar panels, the memo said.

“Later this year, Tesla will begin production of new Supercharger equipment that will enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers,” according to the memo.

The expansion – and exposure to customers of other EVs brands – could help Tesla capture more revenue and attention as automakers begin launching new EVs over the next couple of years.

The memo did not mention how much money Tesla will invest in adding stations to its fast-charging network, but said that the EV maker is ramping up production of “power electronics components that convert alternating current to direct current, charging cabinets, posts and cables.”

The patchwork of different charging networks in the U.S. is a clunky problem for a growing number of automakers and consumers. In June, GM said it plans to equip its new EVs with “Plug and Charge” capability that lets drivers plug in and automate payment at a range of different charging stations.

Non-Tesla owners will need both Tesla’s smartphone app and an adapter to access the Supercharger network.

CEO Elon Musk has long mused about opening the fast-charging network to owners of non-Tesla EVs. The company began running pilot programs in 2021 in more than a dozen European countries, including Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning.