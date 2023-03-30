U.S. markets open in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,073.50
    +16.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,039.00
    +136.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,007.25
    +42.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.50
    +9.20 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.61
    +0.64 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.34 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.00
    -0.97 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2350
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7010
    -0.0440 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,558.18
    +121.22 (+0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.97
    +18.99 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.55
    +48.28 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

White House touts Amazon EVs, Google EV tax credit tool

Jarrett Renshaw
·1 min read
A general view of the White House

By Jarrett Renshaw

(Reuters) - The White House on Thursday highlighted new U.S. company moves to support electric vehicles (EVs), as final rules on tax credits aimed at boosting the industry are expected this week.

Amazon is rolling out the first 3,000 delivery vehicles it has acquired as part of a commitment to bring 100,000 vehicles to the road by 2030, the White House said, and First Student, a major supplier of school bus services, is pledging to replace 30,000 fossil fuel-powered school buses with electric buses by 2035.

The federal government will buy 13,000 light- and medium-duty zero emission vehicles this fiscal year, about four times more than last fiscal year, the White House said.

President Joe Biden has made electrifying the nation's vehicle fleet a core part of his climate change agenda, funneling millions of taxpayer dollars into new charging stations and tax credits for businesses and consumers.

On Friday, the administration is expected to release final rules on eligibility for $7,500 EV tax credits, including how much of the car's battery must come from U.S.-sourced parts.

Google will provide up-to-date information about the availability and coverage of tax credits across eligible passenger vehicles with a new search tool, the White House said.

Wells Fargo will also release a new tool to help businessess evaluate electric vehicle fleets by modeling deployment that incorporates the cost of electrification, tax credits, cost savings, and environmental benefits, the White House said.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons and Sonali Paul)

Recommended Stories

  • Closest Stock and Bond Correlation Since 1997 Hinders Diversity

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks and bonds are moving more closely in line with each other than they have in nearly three decades, providing a headache for fund managers seeking to spread their risk.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostT

  • UAE Ruler Names Son Crown Prince, Elevates Other Royals

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruler of the United Arab Emirates named his son crown prince of Abu Dhabi, effectively positioning him as the next in line in the major OPEC oil exporter, and elevated several powerful brothers in a careful division of power.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates T

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • Blackstone’s Schwarzman Says US Banking Crisis Is ‘Solvable’

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s Steve Schwarzman expects most US banks to withstand the current industry turmoil, blaming it on the after-effects of the pandemic and technology rather than a wave of bad loans.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion

  • Amazon buying AMC 'doesn't make sense': Analyst

    Amazon is unlikely to buy AMC, says Wedbush, after a new report sent shares of the embattled theater giant soaring on Tuesday.

  • Cathie Wood Backs Out of One Investment She Previously Praised

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, after talking up investing in autonomous taxis, has sold a large number of shares in a major player in the business. According to Ark's daily trade update on March 28, Wood has decided to sell 226,727 shares of XPeng from her ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF . In Ark's Big Ideas 2023 publication, Wood had said that autonomous taxis are a reality today.

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that ‘erosion in trust’ caused by banking crisis will lead to ‘economic contagion’

    El-Erian warned “fallout” from recent banking stress is adding to pressure on the economy.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • South Korea Passes Its ‘Chips Act’ Amid US-China Friction

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s parliament easily approved a bill Thursday to boost the country’s powerhouse semiconductor industry by giving firms tax breaks to spur investments.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe legislation know

  • Biden Begins Oil Drilling-Rights Sale in Fresh Blow to Activists

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp., BP Plc. and other oil giants bid a combined $264 million in a Biden administration oil-drilling auction, a fresh affront to climate activists smarting from the White House’s approval of an Arctic exploration project. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriate

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • China EV Sales To Rebound Further In March; BYD Q1 Sales To Jump 80%

    After a rough start to the year, here's what to expect for China EV sales in March and the first quarter. Despite headwinds, BYD sounded upbeat.

  • S.Korea, TSMC express concern about US chip subsidy criteria

    SEOUL/TAIPEI (Reuters) -The criteria to qualify for new U.S. semiconductor subsidies could be "burdensome" for companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, South Korea's trade minister said on Thursday, as Taiwan's TSMC also expressed concern. Conditions include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and three industry sources said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy. Subsidies would come from a $52 billion pool of research and manufacturing funds earmarked under the United States' so-called CHIPS Act, for which the Commerce Department announced guides and templates this month.

  • Lawmakers press US bank regulators on implicit risks of ‘bailouts’

    Representatives from the FDIC, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and the Undersecretary for Domestic Finance, were questioned.

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • House GOP pushes sprawling bill to 'unleash' American energy

    House Republicans are set to approve a sprawling energy package that seeks to undo virtually all of President Joe Biden's agenda to address climate change. The massive GOP bill up for a vote Thursday would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. Republicans call the bill the “Lower Energy Costs Act” and have given it the symbolic label H.R. 1 — the top legislative priority of the new GOP majority, which took control of the House in January.

  • Biden Rejects McCarthy’s Debt Meeting Request

    It’s been nearly two months since President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met in the Oval Office to discuss raising the nation’s debt limit. McCarthy, the California Republican, sent Biden a letter Tuesday pressing for another meeting, writing that the president and his team “have been completely missing in action on any meaningful follow-up to this rapidly approaching deadline.” Biden, McCarthy said, is “on the clock.” Biden responded in kind yesterday evening, essentially saying t

  • Oil Firm Shuts Down Iraqi Fields as Kurdish Spat Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan has started to lower output as a dispute between the region’s government and Baghdad drags on.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostNorway’s DNO ASA has started an “or