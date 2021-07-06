U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,341.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,649.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,736.25
    +22.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,301.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    +1.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +24.60 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.71
    +0.23 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.87
    +0.39 (+2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6530
    -0.3080 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,893.63
    +247.98 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    848.40
    +38.85 (+4.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.41
    -13.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,643.21
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

White label fintech platform Toqio secures $9.4M Seed led by Seaya and Speedinvest

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

The upside of the Open Banking regulations which have swept jurisdictions like the UK and the EU is that many more challenger banks have appeared. The headache for either incumbent banks or for upstart startups is the very proliferation of these new banks and financial tech products. But as we know, in gold rushes, the people selling the picks and shovels usually win. Thus, startups have turned their attention, not to launching full-stack banks, but to full-stack platforms that other people can launch their fintech startups and products upon.

The latest to join this brigade is Toqio, a fintech platform with a white label digital finance SaaS that allows anyone to launch a new fintech product.

The London-based startup has now secured an €8M / $9.4M seed round of funding led by Seaya Ventures and Speedinvest, with SIX FinTech Ventures participating.

Founded in 2019 by Eduardo Martínez and Michael Galvin, the teams behind Toqio previously built a small business SaaS startup, Geniac, which was acquired by Grant Thornton.

Eduardo Martínez, co-Founder and CEO, of Toqio, said: “Businesses and banks are looking to innovate in the FinTech sector, but to date, they have had to create and maintain complex software solutions to do this. This has also kept smaller niche businesses out of the market. We don’t want FinTech to end up like banking just with a new set of big incumbents trying to take control of financial services. We want to level the playing field.”

Toqio says its customers get access to pre-built products to create applications that can go to market quickly. Products include digital banking, card, and financing solutions, and a marketplace, aimed at financial institutions, FinTech startups, banks, and corporate brands.

Headquartered in London and Madrid, Toqio says it already has customers across Europe, including new Spanish bank Crealsa, business banking service Wamo in Malta, and alternative business lender Just Cash Flow in the UK.

Aristotelis Xenofontos, Principal at Seaya Ventures, said: ”We have spent many years following the Embedded Finance space and finally found the missing piece, a seamless enabler that glues everything together. Toqio is a truly end-to-end platform that provides a complete plug-and-play bank and allows any organization to offer a full suite of digital financial services in a rapid, painless, future-proof, and low-cost way."

Stefan Klestil, General Partner at Speedinvest, added: “We’ve seen the rise of neo-banks, the change of regulations across multiple markets, and now we’re starting to see traditional businesses and big brands looking to embed financial products within their existing offerings. Financial services are going to change and expand at an unprecedented rate, and Toqio will be instrumental in enabling it.”

Recommended Stories

  • Everyone Will Be Calling Lucid Motors the ‘Tesla-Killer’ by July 4, 2022

    July 2021 will be a big month for Lucid Motors (NYSE:CCIV) and CCIV stock. For one, it will be listed on the Nasdaq under LCID later this month. But July of next year will be even bigger. Over the next year, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will continue to occupy itself democratizing EVs for all, while Lucid Motors will take the luxury EV market by storm. Source: Around the World Photos / Shutterstock.com Lucid Motors has the talent, tech, branding and resources to beat Tesla at its own game. They’ve been o

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in July

    If there's a marijuana stock at the top of the avoid list, it's the company whose management team continues to show absolutely no regard for its shareholders, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Last year was transformational in a variety of ways for Sundial. Its management shifted the company's focus away from lower-margin wholesale cannabis to higher-margin retail, and in the fourth quarter, executives began raising capital to strengthen the company's debt-laden balance sheet.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    For more than a decade, Wall Street and investors have focused their attention on growth stocks. That's because historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the nation's central bank made it easy to access cheap capital.

  • IBM Shares Fall 5% as President Steps Down

    Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) suffered a blow when Mr. James M. Whitehurst announced his departure from the President’s post. Shares of the information technology and consulting giant fell 4.6% to close at $140.02 on July 2. IBM acquired Red Hat Inc., a cloud software provider, for $34 billion in 2019. Whitehurst was the former CEO of Red Hat and was appointed President last year. (See IBM stock chart on TipRanks) Whitehurst will continue to serve as Senior Advisor to IBM

  • Is Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 866 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. […]

  • Didi Loses $22 Billion in Market Cap After China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. plunged in premarket trading after a Chinese regulator ordered the removal of the company’s platform from app stores, days after a $4.4 billion initial public offering in the U.S.Shares of the China-based tech firm fell as much as 30% to $10.90, wiping out about $22 billion of market value and taking the stock below the $14 IPO price. They traded at $12.57 as of 6:55 a.m. in New York.The Cyberspace Administration of China barred new users from Didi’s app, citing s

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), and Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTC: OBTC) would have a rough few days. Walgreens Boots Alliance slipped 8%. Just as its rival tumbled after posting disappointing guidance a week earlier, this drugstore chain also put out poorly received quarterly results.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ IoT Stocks Poised to Surge Higher

    The internet changed our world, connecting our computers across distances, brought us email and bulletin boards and instant messaging and social media. Websites, internet marketing, and search engines are a part of everyday life now. And in recent years, the concept of the internet has been expanding, moving into the physical world. The Internet of Things (IoT), networks of connected physical devices, is altering industries in ways that we are only beginning to imagine. From robots on the factor

  • Get rich as a renter: How to build wealth when you don't want to own a home

    Owning a house isn’t the only pathway to financial success and fulfillment.

  • 10 Best High Yield Dividend Stocks Under $50

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best high yield dividend stocks under $50. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best High Yield Dividend Stocks Under $50. Dividend investing may be the perfect strategy for those who want multiple income streams. Dividend stocks […]

  • Is Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 866 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    Descriptions like "income investor" and "value investor" are thrown around as if they're mutually exclusive. There aren't very many stocks that provide solid dividends that are also available at an attractive valuation. Here are three dividend stocks that are dirt cheap right now.

  • 8 inflation tips for your savings, investments and retirement planning

    We're not talking about the 1970s here, but still, rising prices are a definite economic trend now and need to be factored into your personal financial planning.

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • The Fed Is Underestimating the Risk of Inflation

    The data suggest prices will continue to increase, but the bank is guilty of faulty analysis.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Why Carnival Shares Fell 10.8% in June

    The delta coronavirus variant is causing some restart delays, and shareholders may have misunderstood a late-month announcement on share sales.

  • Why Castor Maritime Sunk Another 15% in June

    Shares of Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) had that sinking feeling again in June, falling another 14.6% after getting torpedoed in May with a 39% decline. While investors might be concerned Castor is heading the opposite way of the industry, there are bigger worries they should have. Castor is a one-person company with Petros Panagiotidis serving as chairman, CEO, CFO, and ultimately its sole employee.

  • Second Homes Are Overrated (said the person who doesn’t get it)

    A few pro tips for second home buyers that go beyond the headlines.