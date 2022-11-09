U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,762.25
    +6.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,568.00
    +41.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,870.00
    +39.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.20
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.76
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.80
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1810
    -0.2290 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,362.86
    -2,057.66 (-11.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.45
    -43.25 (-10.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,401.65
    -314.78 (-1.14%)
     

White Label Linked In Marketing Provider Earns Another Highly Positive Testimonial

Kennected
·4 min read

Indianapolis, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Indianapolis, Indiana - Kennected, a company that offers an SaaS-based marketing software, is happy to announce that Kennected's whitelabel LinkedIn marketing platform has earned another highly positive testimonial, this time from the Chief Revenue Officer of an e-commerce automation firm known as Private Label Accelerator that helps with their client’s Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) businesses. FBA is a service that enables businesses to outsource the fulfillment of orders to Amazon. What they do is send their items to the Amazon fulfillment centers and when a customer buys, Amazon will pick the product, pack, and then ship it to the customer.

In the above-mentioned testimonial, Ryan Moskow said, “My name is Ryan Moskow, I'm the Chief Revenue Officer of an E-Commerce automation company called Private Label Accelerator that specializes in launching, managing, and scaling our clients' Amazon FBA businesses. My team and I have been leveraging LinkedIn for over a year now as part of our lead generation process and I am ecstatic to have come across Kennected. It streamlines every bit of that process for us. I wanted to send you a message to show my appreciation for your team. Both Bryce Ber and Emma Westlake have gone above and beyond to get us rolling! Excited to see what the future holds.”

Kennected
Kennected

Started in 2019, Kennected’s Agency Solutions Partner Program was developed for business owners who want to help their clients grow by using the inbound approach. As of 2022, this program has grown to keep up with the new, digital-first world. As such, the Solutions Partner Program has now been improved to comply with the needs of an expanded and diverse group of global partners who offer customized solutions and services to help shared customers grow their businesses using Kennected.

Their Agency Solution Referral Program is for any entrepreneur or business owner who wants to become a referral source for the Kennected Solution and doesn’t want to reset the product or fulfillment. This means that the partner or referral will refer business for the Kennected marketing team to close, onboard, and then manage. To take part in this, one must be a Kennected client, must undergo Allbound training and pay a monthly fee for $50 per month. For each referral closed by Kennected at the $80 subscription price point the partner will get $100.

There is also the Agency Lite Partner for Kennected providers with small or midsize businesses that don’t exceed 100 customers requiring a LinkedIn solution. Those who participate in this will be looking to scale up and eventually become a Full Agency Partner. Includes with Agency Lite is: limited access to their Allbound PRM system; a dedicated Account Manager, who will help the partner go through a four-week onboarding process; and access to a dedicated communication system to be used for any support, updates, or account management issues.

The Agency Provider Partner is for mid to large size businesses. This particular program is enabled for massive scalability. Companies in this particular tier are usually running done for you services or offering the Kennected solution as a component of their tech stack offer.

The White Label Agency Partner is also for mid-large size businesses and is also designed for massive scalability. Just like with Agency Provider Partner, companies in this tier are usually running done for you services or ofrering the Kennected Solution in their tech stack offerings.

Initiated in 2018, Kennected is a software as a service (SaaS) company that offers tools for lead generation, education, and automation by simplifying the marketing process for business owners and entrepreneurs. The company has come up with the Lead Flow Mastery education platform that teaches LinkedIn mastery to entrepreneurs and business owners with regards to various topics, including building relationships, copywriting, personal branding, and how to use their revolutionary marketing software. They have specialized on automating the prospecting and outreach procedure through LinkedIn automation. And they are focused on assisting companies of any size to produce leads that will become customers.

Those who would like to learn more about the LinkedIn marketing tool can go to the Kennected website or contact them through the telephone. Those who want to know more about the effectiveness of the sales tool can check out Kennected's reviews, such as Kennected's Ninety.io review.

###

For more information about Kennected, contact the company here:

Kennected
Stephen Twomey
(317) 623-4343
201 S Capitol Ave Suite 800, Indianapolis, IN 46225

CONTACT: Stephen Twomey


Recommended Stories

  • Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

    The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink. The CEO of Meta Platforms , Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company's 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected. "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Zuckerberg added.

  • Meta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs, calling himself responsible for the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsRus

  • Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial

    Eli Lilly & Co must pay Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH $176.5 million after a trial to determine whether its migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents, a Boston federal court jury decided on Wednesday. The jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's Emgality violated its rights in the patents, which relate to its own migraine drug Ajovy. The jury also found that Lilly infringed the patents willfully and rejected its argument that the patents were invalid.

  • Binance Walks Away From Deal to Rescue FTX

    Crypto exchange Binance said it would walk away from an initial offer to acquire its competitor FTX after a review of the company’s finances.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Affirm moderating growth due to ‘macroeconomic pressure,’ CFO says

    Affirm CFO Michael Linford joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, consumer spending, inventory scarcity, the state of the buy now, pay later industry, inflation, and the outlook for growth.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Fell Today

    Republicans doing worse than expected in the midterms could be causing a sell-off in oil and gas stocks today, but oil prices were down as well.

  • Shell handed £90m by taxpayers to cut energy bills under price guarantee

    Shell has been handed £90m of taxpayer cash under the Government’s scheme to help families with surging energy bills.

  • Disney will need to ‘get through this near-term volatility,’ analyst says

    RBC Capital Market Media Analyst Kutgun Maral joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Disney earnings, macroeconomic headwinds, the Disney+ ad-supported tier, Netflix looking into sports streaming, and margins in the parks business.

  • Lawsuit claims Apple, Amazon colluded to raise iPhone, iPad prices

    Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc were accused in an antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday of conspiring to drive up iPhone and iPad prices by removing nearly all other resellers of new Apple products from Amazon's website. The proposed class action in Seattle federal court objected to an agreement that took effect in January 2019, under which Apple gave Amazon discounts of up to 10% on its products, in exchange for Amazon letting just seven of 600 resellers stay on its platform. This transformed Amazon into the dominant reseller of new iPhones and iPads on its website, according to the complaint, after it had previously carried a limited number of Apple products as well as knockoffs.

  • Oil prices tally a third straight loss as U.S. crude supplies post biggest weekly rise in a month

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, posting a third straight session loss, after U.S. government data reveal an unexpected weekly climb in domestic crude supplies.

  • Return To Office: Pfizer To Enforce 2-3 Days In Office Starting January

    Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said the U.S. employees would have to return to their workplaces two to three days a week starting in January. About one-third of Pfizer's employees have still not returned to the office as concerns about the pandemic have begun fading, Bourla said in a panel discussion at the Paley International Council Summit in New York. Pfizer joined forces with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) to develop one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at top speed during the pandemic

  • Disney Just Laid an Egg. Time To Sell the Stock?

    Despite the market's slump this year, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) seemed poised to thrive coming into 2022. The economic reopening has led to a boom in travel demand, supporting Disney's theme parks, while its streaming business has seen strong subscriber growth since it launched Disney+ three years ago. As an entertainment conglomerate, Disney is a complex business, and no single segment determines its overall performance.

  • Kroger, Albertsons notch win in legal battle over special dividend

    Kroger's planned $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons has won one part of a legal battle when a federal court in Washington, D.C., rejected a request by the California, Illinois and District of Columbia attorneys general for a temporary restraining order against Albertsons’ planned $4 billion special dividend payment to its shareholders.

  • Disney stock tumbles toward worst day since 2001 after ‘massive earnings downgrade’

    Walt Disney Co. has a profit problem, and that's helping to send shares of the media giant toward their worst daily performance since the early days of the pandemic.

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • Salesforce Cuts Hundreds of Sales Workers on ‘Accountability’

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. has cut hundreds of workers from sales teams, seeking to improve profitability while facing slowing demand for its software products in a choppy economy.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsRussia to Exit Kherson, Its First Big City S

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • Mark Zuckerberg Takes Blame As Meta Lays Off 13% Of Workforce, Elon Musk's Tesla Stock Sale May Not Sit Well With Investors, Netflix Eyes Sports Leagues: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 09

    Benzinga Mark Zuckerberg Takes Blame For Over-Optimism As Meta To Lay Off 13% Of Its Staff: 'I Was Wrong' Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) , said he was accountable for missteps at the social media giant as the company announced the mass firing of thousands of employees on Wednesday. Zuckerberg interacted with hundreds of Meta employees on Tuesday and was downcast, the company disclosed in an SEC filing. Meta is laying off more than 11,000 employees, about 13% of its