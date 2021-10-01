U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

White Lodging and Purdue University enhance relationship, honor J.W. 'Bill' Marriott, Jr.

·7 min read

Purdue hospitality school to honor White Lodging, J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr., with name change

Historic Union Club Hotel at Purdue anticipated to be designated an Autograph Collection Hotel

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Lodging, one of the leading hospitality development and management companies in the United States, is enhancing the development of the next generation of hospitalitarians as part of the White family's significant continued support of Purdue University.

Together for the announcement of the White Lodging &#x002013; J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management were Purdue President Mitch Daniels, Bruce White, Founder and CEO of White Lodging; Liam Brown, Group President, U.S. and Canada of Marriott International; and Michael Berghoff, Chair of the Purdue Board of Trustees. (PRNewsfoto/White Lodging)
Together for the announcement of the White Lodging – J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management were Purdue President Mitch Daniels, Bruce White, Founder and CEO of White Lodging; Liam Brown, Group President, U.S. and Canada of Marriott International; and Michael Berghoff, Chair of the Purdue Board of Trustees. (PRNewsfoto/White Lodging)

Purdue hospitality school to honor White Lodging, J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr., with name change.

In addition, Purdue University trustees voted Friday (Oct. 1) to rename the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in honor of the White family's longstanding financial and in-kind support. At the request of Bruce White, White Lodging's founder and CEO, the school's name will also honor the career and contributions of J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr., executive chairman and chairman of the board of Marriott International.

Effective immediately, Purdue's School of Hospitality and Tourism Management will officially be known as the White Lodging – J.W. Marriott, Jr. School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Bruce and Beth White's and the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation's $5 million pledge provides the foundation for an honors program in hospitality, an endowed scholarship for top hospitality students and a named headship in the school.

This follows Bruce and Beth White's and the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation's pledge of $30 million in the aggregate in 2018 to Purdue for the transformation of the historic Union Club Hotel.

"Our goal is to create an environment that allows associates to be their best selves and grow through training, development and mentorship," Bruce White said. "This goal stands as a foundation that Bill and the Marriott team built for the hospitality industry and continue to support at all levels. I'm very appreciative of Bill's support throughout our time together and proud that we can play a role in creating the next generation of hospitalitarians at Purdue – at a time when it's needed more than ever."

J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr. said, "I am delighted and humbled by this incredible recognition. We have had a wonderful relationship with White Lodging and Bruce and Beth White for decades. The relationship with Purdue is also a longstanding one, and I am grateful to be part of this initiative preparing future hospitality leaders."

The Marriott family has a longstanding relationship with Purdue, including The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation providing the lead donation of $5 million in 2012 to create Marriott Hall on Purdue's campus. The Marriott family also supports the annual Marriott Executive in the Classroom series, which brings top leaders from across all segments of the hospitality industry to West Lafayette, Indiana, to engage with students about the industry's exciting career pathways and visit with faculty to provide business insights to advance the students' learning experience.

Purdue's hospitality and tourism program, housed in the College of Health and Human Sciences, is widely known as one of the best in the nation, with graduates serving in hospitality positions the world over. Dean Marion Underwood said this gift and new name will help extend its reach even further.

"The generous endowment to support a named headship will allow the College of Health and Human Sciences to attract a creative, visionary and transformative leader of the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management," Underwood said. "The gift also provides vitally important support for exceptional students to pursue an education in finance and hospitality."

The Union Club Hotel anticipated to be designated an Autograph Collection Hotel

As part of the announcement of the school's name change, Marriott International, White Lodging and Purdue are working toward an agreement to designate the Union Club Hotel at Purdue as an Autograph Collection Hotel. Autograph Collection hotels are a collection of more than 200 independent hotels around the world hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality.

In 2020, the nearly 92-year-old, 182-room Union Club Hotel reopened on campus after a comprehensive $35 million, yearlong transformation. The project involved a complete overhaul of all guest rooms and public spaces, as well as the creation of three dining concepts honoring Purdue's legacy. Original Purdue architecture and academic-inspired design are preserved in carpet patterns, upholstery, room fixtures and countless other elements in the hotel.

The hotel is also used as a hands-on learning laboratory for Purdue hospitality students where they spend time working and learning about hotel and restaurant operations while earning college credits. Additionally, the Union Club Hotel is host to the White Lodging LAUNCH Hospitality Immersion Program designed to propel high-caliber university students into the industry by providing paid, hands-on experience.

The transition is expected to occur in early 2022. Upon the designation of the Union Club Hotel as an Autograph Collection Hotel, guests will be able to book stays on marriott.com and participate in Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International's award-winning travel program – where members can earn and redeem points on stays and experiences.

"The continued involvement of Marriott, the Marriott family and White Lodging have helped accelerate our hospitality program to international recognition, and their latest endeavors on campus – today and in recent years – further position us as one of the top hospitality programs in the country," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said.

"Our students will have support and learning opportunities from the top hospitality company in the world and one of America's leading hotel owners, developers and management companies – a combination no other university has."

Developing the next-generation hospitalitarian

"While the definition of hospitality hasn't changed, the business of hospitality has evolved greatly – even before the COVID-19 pandemic," Bruce White said. "The industry is complex, and the key to thrive like we have in the past is by developing a generation of college graduates with advanced critical thinking, financial, business AND service skills. There's no question that hospitality remains an incredible career choice."

Purdue's hospitality program develops future global leaders through rigorous learning, cutting-edge research, and innovative engagement in the areas of hospitality and tourism, financial counseling and planning, retail management, and selling and sales management.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates approximately 90 premium hotels, 40 restaurants and 30 brands. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a top public research institution developing practical solutions to today's toughest challenges. Ranked in each of the last four years as one of the 10 Most Innovative universities in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, Purdue delivers world-changing research and out-of-this-world discovery. Committed to hands-on and online, real-world learning, Purdue offers a transformative education to all. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels, enabling more students than ever to graduate debt-free. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap at https://purdue.edu/.

For more information:


White Lodging
Mike Banas
Mike.Banas@whitelodging.com
312-730-7329

Purdue University
Abigail Nickel
nickela@purdue.edu
740-326-0481

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-lodging-and-purdue-university-enhance-relationship-honor-jw-bill-marriott-jr-301389977.html

SOURCE White Lodging

