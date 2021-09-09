White Lodging Ranked #2 by J.D. Power in Guest Satisfaction

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest annual benchmark of third-party hotel management companies, J.D. Power recognized White Lodging as No. 2 in guest satisfaction. With approximately 90 Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton hotels, and more than 40 restaurants and bars across the country, White Lodging is one of the largest and most respected hotel management, ownership and development companies in the United States.

"Our associates come to work each day to provide our guests with a memorable experience," said Jean-Luc Barone, White Lodging's Chief Operating Officer. "This independent recognition of our associates, and their service to our guests, is truly remarkable and comes at a time when they are working harder than ever."

White Lodging advanced from No. 4 in the same J.D. Power benchmark survey from 2020.

Maintaining high guest satisfaction has helped differentiate White Lodging properties throughout the pandemic – from the company's on-property enhanced cleaning protocols to ensuring guests know what to expect at the property when they book and before they arrive.

"The foundation of our company and our approach to guest satisfaction is our core value of Genuine Care, which has been a guide since our founding in 1985," continued Barone. "It's as simple as caring about each other, our guests and our neighbors in the communities in which we serve."

White Lodging's hotel properties include the JW Marriott Indianapolis, JW Marriott Austin Downtown, JW Marriott Charlotte, Hotel Distil (Louisville) and The Otis (Austin). The company's full portfolio can be viewed at www.whitelodging.com/portfolio.

About the Study

The J.D. Power 2021 Third-Party Hotel Management Company Guest Satisfaction Benchmark includes third-party operators with more than 14,000 rooms under management and is based on 3,085 guest responses for branded hotel stays from May 2020 through June 2021.

The survey captures satisfaction ratings across the entire stay experience with multiple elements within each of the following:

Arrival and departure (front desk, staff service, etc)

Guest room (cleanliness, condition, quality of linens, etc)

Food & beverage (includes breakfast and other F&B such as restaurants and bars in full-service properties)

Services and Amenities (such as fitness centers, pools, etc)

Hotel facilities (includes parking, grounds, and safety and security)

Costs & fees (given the quality and service received for room rate and any fees paid)

Additional information and the full list of third party operators by rank is available on the J.D. Power website: https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2021-north-america-third-party-hotel-management-guest-satisfaction.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. An innovative trendsetter, the organization's portfolio includes convention, urban lifestyle, and suburban select hotels with more than $1 billion in managed revenue. White Lodging operates approximately 90-premium hotels, 40 restaurants and 30 brands. Success knows no boundaries at White Lodging, where associates and leadership have consistently earned superior guest satisfaction scores, top market share and industry-leading profit margins while recruiting the best, brightest, and most passionate professionals in every discipline for three decades. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com , or connect on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

