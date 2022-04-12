U.S. markets closed

White Oil Creating a Buzz in the Mineral Oil Market. The Mineral Oil Market to Hit $4.9 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global mineral oil market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2027.

Chicago, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the mineral oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027. Growing demand from the personal care industry, pharmaceutical industry, and a surge in demand for white oil are the major drivers in the mineral oil market.

Mineral Oil Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$ 4.9 Billion

MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) (2027)

2290 Kiloton

CAGR (2022-2027)

4%

LARGEST END-USER SEGMENT

Pharmaceutical Sector

LARGEST MARKET

Asia-Pacific

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

COUNTRIES COVERED

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Germany, Italy, UK, France, and Spain

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

White Mineral Oil: A $3 Billion Worth Market by 2027

White mineral oils accounted for 67% of the market share in 2021. These are highly used in formulations such as antibiotics, sunscreens, and baby oils due to their good lubrication, moisture repelling, and desirable skin effects.

Base oil suppliers are observing high competition in the global market. The growing human requirements and technological advancements are projected to expand the range of goods that employ white mineral oils in the future. White mineral oil is one of the most widely used and consumed oils. The increasing popularity and applications of white mineral oil will grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

Key Insights

  • In 2021, pharmaceutical was estimated as the largest end-use industry with a 40.5% market share. Mineral oil is increasingly being used as laxative, IVF procedures, nasal sprays, vaccines, and antibiotics in the pharmaceutical sector.

  • Mineral oils are utilized in infant lotions, cold creams, ointments, and a number of other cosmetic items in the personal care business. The personal care industry is the fastest-growing segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.

  • Advanced technologies such as mineral oils for hybrid engines, next-generation mineral oil-based hydraulic systems will further drive the market by enabling advantages such as higher efficiency, longer lifespan, and reduced operational costs.

  • Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, and others are the major markets for mineral oil.

Mineral Oil Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Paraffinic Oil

  • Naphthenic Oil

  • Aromatic Oil

Market Segmentation by Grade

  • Technical Oil

  • White Oil

Market Segmentation by End-Use

  • Personal Care

  • Food and Beverages

  • Industrial

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Other

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

  • APAC

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • Indonesia

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • UAE

    • South Africa

Strategies Adopted by Players in the Mineral Oil Market

In the mineral oil market, companies compete on a strategic level. Growing sustainable processes and initiatives is a struggle for all businesses globally. Technological advancements, as well as environmental and economic constraints, are boosting the demand for less carcinogenic mineral oil. To maintain a competitive advantage over other suppliers, vendors must create new technologies and stay current with forthcoming advances. Mergers & acquisitions offer several benefits, such as better access to procuring raw materials, distribution, and R&D. Companies are adopting mergers & acquisitions to establish their presence in the mineral oil market.

Key Vendors

  • British Petroleum

  • ExxonMobil

  • Petro-Canada

  • Shell

  • Sinopec

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Addinol

  • Amalie Oil

  • BASF

  • Chevron

  • Clariant

  • DOW

  • Eastman

  • Eneos

  • Eni

  • Fuchs

  • Opet

  • Radco

  • Renkert Oil

  • Rosneft

  • Sasol

  • Sonneborn

  • Seojin Chemicals

  • Suncor Energy

  • Total Energies

  • Unicorn Petroleum

Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707


CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


