Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,172.76
    +5.94 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,919.52
    -9.44 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,786.42
    -3.07 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,656.72
    +9.43 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.85
    +0.54 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    2,008.00
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8520
    -0.0230 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3250
    +2.2850 (+1.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,271.15
    -422.82 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    703.54
    +0.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,329.87
    +2.48 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,858.85
    +161.89 (+0.53%)
     

White Paper: Identifying Current Gaps in Parcel Shipping: Packing and Packaging Optimization

FreightWaves Staff
·1 min read

In recent years, the logistics industry has poured unprecedented amounts of time, effort, and money into revolutionizing and optimizing the way goods move through the supply chain. This has changed the way companies approach everything from shipment tracking to RFPs.

One area that has garnered much less attention — shipment packing efficiency. Despite this, proper cartonization is a crucial piece of a thriving supply chain, especially as e-commerce continues to grow.

FreightWaves teamed up with Paccurate and Cubiscan to survey shippers about their packing and cartonization processes.

Insights include:

  • Old school techniques as a crutch

  • Today’s inefficiencies

  • The intersection of rates and cartonization

  • Cost savings with modern solutions

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.

The post White Paper: Identifying Current Gaps in Parcel Shipping: Packing and Packaging Optimization appeared first on FreightWaves.

Advertisement