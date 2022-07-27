U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.00
    +37.75 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,900.00
    +168.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,296.25
    +183.75 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.60
    +9.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.76
    +0.78 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.30
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.50
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0155
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.69
    +1.33 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9500
    +0.0430 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,242.30
    +94.78 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.43
    +3.32 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.28
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,738.09
    +82.88 (+0.30%)
     

White Paper Released at CCFA Summit: How Business Thrives in On-Demand Retail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DADA

Paper provides an overview of on-demand retail's open platform model for the first time.

A comprehensive practice guide with development path and successful cases, for retailers and brands who desire to grow in the China market.

SHENZHEN, China, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA)'s JDDJ and JD.com's Shop Now showed up at the "2022 China International Retail Innovation Summit". On-demand retail, as the megatrend in the retail industry as well as a new growth driver for retailers and brands, was the major topic and arose heated discussions among business leaders today.

At the summit, Dada Group released the "White Paper On Open On-Demand Retail Platform Model" in collaboration with China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA) and JD.com's Consumption and Industry Development Research Institute. The White Paper offers a panoramic display of the open platform model of on-demand retail for the first time in industry.

Seize the Digital Opportunity

Decision makers, digital business leaders and technology providers of the industry, joined the management teams of Dada Group and JD.com to give speeches at the summit to elaborate their insights and predictions of on-demand retail.

Dr. PEI Liang, President of China Chain Store & Franchise Association, demonstrated: "On-demand retail is an important part of omni-channel retail. Not only does it leverage online traffic, but also, through the integration of existing offline resources, it enables the cooperation between platforms and offline retailers to achieve a 1+1>2 effect. Offline stores serve as the terminal for order fulfillment and the terminal for product storage, and, when empowered by the of on-demand retail model, their value can be maximized."

Philip Jiaqi KUAI, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Dada Group stated that from long-distance, and short distance to macro-distance, China's e-commerce has leapfrogged to set one new milestone after another. For offline stores, on-demand retail has greatly broadened the scope of their businesses; for brand owners, on-demand retail has built a digital marketing and operating ecosystem that connects online and offline channels; for consumers, on-demand retail services represent significant improvements in timing, efficiency and the shopping experience.

HE Huijian, Vice President of JD.com and Dada Group; Head of the Intra-City Business of JD.com believes that the core of retail is efficiency and experience. Emerged from both the supply side and the demand side, on-demand retail is expected to grow into a trillion-dollar market in 3 to 5 years. JDDJ and Shop Now will continue to open our capabilities to the industry to expand the model to various types of offline retailers and brands via digital upgrades, operation optimization and efficiency improvement, to bring consumers and partners a faster, better and more economical shopping experience.

Summit attendant reading the White Paper.
Summit attendant reading the White Paper.

Development path and successful cases

It can be seen from the discussions that the retailers and brand owners have similarities in terms of demands and challenges when adopting on-demand retail, which can be further categorized into two models – self-operated and open platform.

The White Paper finds out that players under the open platform model, are stronger in terms of breath of product categories offered, as well as technologies deployed to empower the offline retailer partners, and drive the digital transformation of the real economy.

The Report also discussed the development path under the open platform model and some successful cases. It was a valuable guide for merchants who strive to seize new growth opportunity in the Chinese market. For retailers, what is important to them is omni-channel connection and fulfillment; for brands, their focus is on interaction with the users and marketing.

Based on the number and growth rate of participating stores, the White Paper took Supermarkets, Fashion Styles and Home Appliances, and Consumer Electronics as three major examples to analyze their development paths from strive to thrive.

  • The focuses for Supermarket are traffic, delivery capabilities and data integration from multiple channels. Traffic largely determines the potential size of the business, the delivery capabilities are correlated with order fulfillment, and integrate data and adopting automated management is the key to improve efficiency.

  • As for Fashion Style and Home Appliance, besides traffic, the level of digitalization greatly determines how well the retailers and brands manage their stores and inventories.

  • Turning to Consumer Electronics, the products are with high price tag, a long life cycle and low level of transparency, so that the consumers depend more on the shopping guide and after-sale service. Integrating marketing approaches and services on- and offline will be better satisfy customer's expectations and become the key brand differentiators in the industry.

As the pioneers and leaders in on-demand retail, JD.com and JDDJ cooperated with various well-known partners such as Walmart, vivio and Unilever, and accumulated experiences and insights from the past 8 years' practices. As the key driver for offline retailers and brands' omni-channel growth, the cooperation with JD.com and JDDJ in on-demand retail has been recognized by partners.

Xiaojing Christina ZHU, President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart China, says: "China is one of the largest, fastest-growing and most competitive consumer markets in the world. We expect on-demand retail to remain hugely popular here in the foreseeable future because it enhances the shopping experience for customers and fits modern lifestyles. As a leading omni-channel retailer with a 'Customer First' mindset, Walmart China continues to innovate with our partners around digitalization and end-to-end efficiency. We look forward to offering more value and a seamless shopping experience so that our customers can save money and live better."

"Thanks to on-demand retail, the penetration rate and sales share in categories such as healthcare, maternal and infant, are continuing to grow," weighs in Katy CHEN, Managing Director of Kimberly-Clark China, "on-demand retail has become a channel that Kimberly-Clark attaches great importance to, we hope to further optimize and improve our performance through cooperation and innovation, to promote and lead the development of personal care and hygiene products in the on-demand retail market."

Based on the successful cases, the White Paper provides a methodological sum-up dubbed "On-demand ACE", suggesting a route to success in on-demand retail. ACE represents the ability, creativity and experiences required for merchant's development in early, evolving and breakthrough phases.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA".

About China Chain Store & Franchise Association

China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA) is the official representative of retailing & franchise industry in China. Currently, there are over 1200 enterprise members with over 460,000 outlets, including domestic & foreign-invested retailers, franchisers, suppliers, and relevant organizations. The total sale of CCFA retail members (franchise and food service not included) was 4.5 trillion CNY in 2020, accounting for 11.6% of the entire social consumables retail sales. CCFA functions include: participating in policy making and coordination, safeguarding the interests of industry and members, providing a series of professional trainings and industry information and data for members, and establishing platforms for exchange and cooperation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-paper-released-at-ccfa-summit-how-business-thrives-in-on-demand-retail-301593988.html

SOURCE DADA GROUP

Recommended Stories

  • Is Matador Resources (MTDR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

    Here is how Matador Resources (MTDR) and New Fortress Energy (NFE) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.43% and 1.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Trump Returns to D.C., Hinting on 2024 and Jabbing Jan. 6 Panel

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump returned to Washington to assail Joe Biden for rising crime and inflation, while attacking the House panel investigating his role in the Capitol insurrection as “hacks and thugs.”Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plot

  • Twitter Spent $33 Million on Elon Musk Deal in Q2, Sets Date for Shareholder Vote on Transaction

    UPDATED: Twitter, which is fighting to extract billions from Elon Musk after he said he wanted to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social network, recorded costs of $33.1 million for the second quarter related to the now-in-limbo merger. The company also set Sept. 13 as the date for a special […]

  • Twitter sets date for shareholders to vote on Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover offer

    Company and Tesla boss heading to court in October as he tries to walk away from deal

  • Google beats on ad revenue expectations, Microsoft slows hiring

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Microsoft and Google's earnings reports, advertising revenue, and tech companies' hiring practices.

  • The top reasons people are leaving their jobs right now, according to McKinsey. Hint: It’s not all about pay

    The reason more people are leaving their jobs has little to do with money.

  • Drug maker Teva agrees to $4.3 billion national settlement over opioid lawsuits

    Drug maker Teva announced Tuesday that it has agreed to contribute more than $4.3 billion in cash and medications to settle lawsuits in the state and local governments and Native American tribes that claimed the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic.

  • The 'good news' about Walmart and Target inventory warnings, according to BofA

    Walmart gave a snapshot on Monday of how inflation is pressuring consumers' ability to spend on discretionary items. But there could be relief ahead, according to a new note by Bank of America.

  • Facebook Employees Anticipate Job Cuts Up To 10% While Company Denies: Report

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) owned Facebook employees fear job cuts as high as 10% as Meta cracked down on low performers, the Business Insider reports. Meta employees braced for sweeping job cuts after executives suggested the company planned to significantly heighten performance expectations and "transition out" anyone who missed the cut. Recently Meta's HR Chief, Lori Goler, sent a memo suggesting cuts to employees who failed to meet expectations as the company began to operate with "inc

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Auto industry ‘really struggling’ due to chip shortage, analyst says

    KPMG Global Automotive Sector Leader Gary Silberg joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the auto industry, General Motors earnings, the impact of the chip shortage, and the outlook for technological innovation in cars.

  • High Oil Prices Spark A New Wave Of Exploration

    High oil and gas prices are paving the way for new exploration projects, and oilfield services companies are on track to benefit in a big way

  • Target Has a New Plan to Rival Walmart, Amazon

    This is the space where retailers like Amazon or Walmart store products for easy sorting and shipping once a customer places an order. Amazon.com recently announced plans to open over 1,000 small delivery hubs in cities and suburbs across the U.S. while Walmart has been pumping serious money into developing small distribution centers that are attached to the stores themselves. Not to be outdone, Target just announced that it plans to add three sortation centers both for store stocking and online order fulfillments.

  • Ford Bronco Engine-Failure Reports Spur Federal Safety Investigation

    Auto-safety regulator probes reports that the SUV could lose power at highway speeds. Ford says it also is investigating the problem.

  • Kremlin: Nord Stream 1 turbine not arrived yet, a second has defects

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a gas turbine for Nord Stream 1, Russia's biggest gas pipeline to Europe, had not yet arrived after maintenance in Canada and that a second turbine was showing defects. The European Union has repeatedly accused Russia of resorting to energy blackmail but the Kremlin says shortfalls in supply have been caused by maintenance issues and the impact of Western sanctions.

  • Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand

    Australian iron ore miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd are unlikely to see a repeat of record profits booked in recent years as they face soaring costs, falling prices and a tight labour market. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore producer, may see its first-half earnings drop by about a third, while Fortescue could report up to a 40% drop in annual profit, according to Refinitiv estimates. A persistent downward trend in iron ore prices is expected to weigh significantly on earnings of top Australian miners, UBS analyst Lachlan Shaw said.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Natural-Gas Prices Soar to 14-Year High Despite EU Deal

    Investors seem to think a European natural-gas deal is weaker than expected. Over the past three trading sessions, gas prices are up 16%.

  • U.S. lawmakers propose raising pilot retirement age by two years amid shortage

    Sen. Lindsey Graham described raising the retirement age as a "real-world solution that will make a difference" for some of the challenges airlines and consumers have faced during the travel season, such as canceled flights and long waits in airports during delays.