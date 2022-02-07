New White Paper: “Responsible Gaming is Everybody's Business” Features DraftKings

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- DraftKings

Made up of professionals from across the industry, the Global Gaming Alliance has published a thought leadership piece to educate and inspire the gaming ecosystem. The “Responsible Gaming is Everybody’s Business” white paper presents a series of best practices to promote responsible gaming for players, employees, and the gaming industry at large.

Congratulations to DraftKings’ Director of Responsible Gaming Christine Thurmond for being featured in the white paper sharing DraftKings’ approach to employee education in responsible gaming. As Thurmond says: “Having the best trained workforce will translate into having the most informed player base and best responsible gaming program.” We couldn’t agree more!

To learn more about responsible gaming leadership at DraftKings and in the industry, download the white paper below.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DraftKings on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/new-white-paper-responsible-gaming-is-everybodys-business-features-draftkings-927503328