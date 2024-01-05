White Paper: State of the Industry – January 2024

The January 2024 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates as we enter into the first quarter.

In this report, you will find:

Truckload volumes start December better than many expect, but have begun to fade due to seasonal pressure.

Intermodal pricing pressures remain in place despite relatively strong volumes.

The conflict in the Red Sea could cause disruptions to the global maritime market, causing increases in transit times, spot rates and creating delays for goods arriving to East Coast ports.

The possibility for a soft landing is becoming increasingly possible as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for the third consecutive time.

Retail sales recovered in November, but will that continue in the coming months as the holidays pass?

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.

