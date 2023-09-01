U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

White Paper: State of the Industry – September 2023

FreightWaves Staff
·1 min read

The September 2023 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder —
shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as
what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides
breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

  • Volumes recover, but abundant capacity helped mask the increase.

  • The intermodal market shows signs of a limited peak season, despite sequential
    improvements.

  • The ocean market has experienced demand pick up throughout July and remain fairly
    stable in August.

  • The macroeconomic environment remains challenging as credit card debt has eclipsed
    $1 trillion.

  • Consumers took advantage of July’s sales from major retailers as spending picked up
    steam during the month.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.

