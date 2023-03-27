U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.27
    +20.28 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,521.40
    +283.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,817.22
    -6.74 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.38
    +25.45 (+1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.88
    +3.62 (+5.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.00
    -26.80 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0799
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5260
    +0.1460 (+4.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    +0.0061 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5530
    +0.8520 (+0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,073.82
    -756.12 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.07
    -18.38 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

NEW WHITE PAPER UNCOVERS HOW FEDERAL BANKING REGULATORS ARE WAGING "OPERATION CHOKE POINT 2.0" AGAINST THE CRYPTOCURRENCY INDUSTRY

PR Newswire
·2 min read

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new white paper from the Washington D.C. law firm Cooper & Kirk details evidence that the federal bank regulators—the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), the Federal reserve Board, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC")—are waging a clandestine, financial war against the cryptocurrency industry. As the report describes, the federal regulators are using the same regulatory tools and pressure tactics that they used during the notorious "Operation Choke Point": the Obama administration's effort to use informal regulatory pressure and backroom threats to cut off payday lenders, gun and tobacco dealers, and other politically unpopular businesses from the modern financial system. Just like during Operation Choke Point, the banking agencies have now put out informal guidance documents tarring cryptocurrency customers as posing a supposedly heightened risk to banks. Businesses in the cryptocurrency industry are suddenly finding themselves debanked, and stripped of access to the ACH network, without explanation. And in the past few weeks, federal regulators effectively shut down a bank that was known to be serving the crypto industry—and then chose to shutter rather than sell the part of the bank that serves digital asset customers, at a cost of billions of dollars.

Cooper & Kirk successfully sued the FDIC, Federal Reserve, and OCC over the original Operation Choke Point, so the law firm is well positioned to recognize the signs that the Obama-era pattern of threats and pressure tactics was being deployed again, this time against crypto. "Even though the first Operation Choke Point was exposed and brought to a halt, we always feared that the regulatory tools that had been wielded against payday lenders and tobacco shops would be picked up again in the future and used against the next politically unpopular industry," said David H. Thompson, an attorney at Cooper & Kirk who was involved in the Firm's earlier litigation against Operation Choke Point and is the lead author of the new white paper. "It looks like that time has come, and crypto is now the industry with a target on its back. Congress must once again hold the federal banking regulators to account and ensure that this Operation Choke Point 2.0 is exposed and brought to an immediate halt, just like version 1.0," said Thompson.

For additional information, please contact info@cooperkirk.com, or visit www.cooperkirk.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-white-paper-uncovers-how-federal-banking-regulators-are-waging-operation-choke-point-2-0-against-the-cryptocurrency-industry-301782467.html

SOURCE Cooper & Kirk PLLC

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (along with benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

    A trial kicks off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. Last year, a judge slashed the $137 million verdict that the jury awarded in 2021 to plaintiff Owen Diaz, one of the largest ever in a U.S. workplace discrimination case. Diaz's lawyers rejected the lower payout and opted for a new trial on damages.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Schwab Wins $7 Million From Morgan Stanley and Former Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. won more than $7.3 million from Morgan Stanley and two financial advisers it accused of stealing trade secrets when they moved to the latter firm in 2019.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe arbitration award in favor of Schwab wa

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Apple CEO Meets China Commerce Chief to Talk Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Monday, underscoring the importance of the relationship between the leading US consumer tech company and its key partner despite heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pa

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Sets a High Bar on EV Costs. It Leaves Rivian Wanting.

    Ford plans to cut roughly $20,000 from the cost of making an EV in the coming few years to hit its profitability goals. Rivian will have to do much better than that.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Banking Crisis, Artificial Intelligence Battle?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.