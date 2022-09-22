White Shark Media Launches AdClicks Reporting Software

The new brand makes multi-channel marketing data rapidly accessible and actionable to marketers worldwide

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, White Shark Media , a leading digital marketing agency specializing in pay-per-click advertising, announced the launch of AdClicks , a new reporting software for marketing agencies and freelancers. Designed for marketing experts, by marketing experts, this new tool provides professionals with a single dashboard that allows them to better serve their clients with a one-stop-shop for all of their reporting needs.

AdClicks helps marketing agencies and freelancers achieve their business goals with accurate data, performance recommendations and engaging client reporting from a single dashboard.

Features include:

Centralized marketing data across PPC, SEO, social media, call tracking, CRMs and more. Users have the ability to access and review all data on a single, user-friendly platform that facilitates data analysis and presentation.

Automated performance reports that help free up a team's resources and prevent errors, while saving time. There are dozens of report templates and a drag-and-drop report builder to help create client reports in minutes.

White label capabilities that allow users to focus on what they do best. AdClicks provides white label reports that can be customized to match branding using a brand's unique logo and colors.

Custom client reporting that lets users create a narrative that works for their accounts. Users have the ability to easily leave comments, add custom metrics and provide insights throughout.

"Innovation is at the heart of our work at White Shark Media, and we are always looking for creative solutions to some of marketing's biggest challenges," said Alexander Nygart, CEO of White Shark Media. "We are so excited to launch this new brand under White Shark Media and help marketers instantly, accurately and securely track their client's marketing data."

Marketing professionals interested in trying AdClicks can do so for free for 30 days.

For more information please visit: https://adclicks.app/home/

About White Shark Media

White Shark Media is a paid advertising agency that delivers premium PPC management services to marketing agencies, end advertisers and enterprise businesses. With offices in Nicaragua and the United States, White Shark's team of 120+ employees, backed by more than ten years of experience and fully bilingual, provides PPC management services in the Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising and Facebook platforms. For more information, visit www.whitesharkmedia.com .

