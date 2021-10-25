U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,562.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,349.75
    +8.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.00
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.53
    +0.77 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1662
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6400
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,002.52
    +898.24 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,558.46
    -246.39 (-0.86%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

White Star Capital Announces New Fund; Firm Now Has More Than $500 Million of Fresh Capital to Invest Globally

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Firm has raised a new $360 million early growth fund to back founders building and scaling global businesses

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Star Capital, a multi-stage global technology investment platform, announced it has secured $360 million* for its third flagship fund, above its original target of $300 million, to invest in exceptional entrepreneurs building ambitious, global businesses. The firm has successfully raised in excess of $500 million over the last 18 months, and now manages $750 million of assets, including $50 million from its recently announced Digital Asset Fund and more than $90 million raised from co-investment vehicles. The firm also announced it will open an office in Singapore.

Following two funds of $70 million and $180 million, announced in 2015 and 2018 respectively, White Star Capital plans to deploy initial investments between $5 million and $15 million in 15 to 20 startups across North America, Europe and Asia seeking financing at Series A and beyond. The firm has already made several investments from Fund III, including finn.auto (Germany), Percent (U.S.A.), Flash Coffee (Singapore), Novisto (Canada), 900.care (France) and Numan (U.K.), and seeks to invest in emerging technology companies in the A.I., Digital Health, Fintech, Foodtech, Future of Work, Industrial Technologies, Mobility and Wellbeing sectors.

The founders, Eric Martineau-Fortin and Jean-Francois Marcoux, met as two fellow ski instructors working at a ski resort in Canada. This initial connection developed into a friendship, a working relationship and a first investment by Eric into the video game developer Ludia, co-founded in 2007 and fully exited in 2013 by Jean-Francois, which was eventually to lead them to the founding with their team of global firm White Star Capital in 2014.

The two founded the firm on the belief that entrepreneurialism is borderless and that innovation will lead to a brighter, healthier and more inclusive future. Through local investment teams and a unique international platform, White Star Capital is well positioned to partner with exceptional founders to create new companies and business models that will lead the industries and markets of tomorrow. The firm is also committed to investing in emerging technology companies building transformative global businesses at every stage of their growth.

Today the firm is made up of a multinational team of investors and operational professionals including General and Venture Partners: Sep Alavi, Christophe Bourque, Matthieu Lattes, Shun Nagao, Julie Plouffe, Patrick Recasens Morente, Nick Stocks, Joe Quinn Wei, and Nicolas Zylberstein.

Multi-Stage Global Platform Expands Reach
Now with more than 30 team members in nine locations around the globe, White Star Capital supports investors by taking a platform approach to investing. This not only includes providing direct investment through dedicated and specialized funds, but also offering Limited Partners opportunities to directly co-invest in the firm's fastest growing portfolio companies.

Limited partners in the new fund include both new and previous institutional and sovereign investors, which reflects the international footprint of the firm. These include LP's from Canada, France, Germany, Guernsey, Japan, Monaco, Poland, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. Also, participating in Fund III, were many of White Star Capital's current and previous entrepreneurs including; Andy Tian (Co-Founder and CEO; Asia Innovations Group), Andrew Graham (Co-Founder and CEO; Borrowell), Kevin Glynn and David Nolan (Co-Founders and Co-CEOs; Butternut Box), Dr. Christopher Oster (Founder and CEO; Clark), Cherif Habib (Co-Founder and CEO; Dialogue), Max-Josef Meier (Co-Founder and CEO; finn.auto), Roger Hassan (former CEO; Echo, and former COO; TIER Mobility), Michael Wystrach and Carter Comstock (CEO and Co-Founder, and Co-Founder respectively; Freshly, sold to Nestle), Frederic Bastien and Aditya Pendyala (CEO and Co-Founder, respectively; mnubo, sold to Aspen Tech), Alex Gayer (CFO; TIER Mobility), Julien Bonneville (Founder and CEO; TheGuarantors) and Etienne Lacroix (Founder and CEO; Vention)

Proven Track Record
The announcement of Fund III builds upon the firm's significant momentum since starting seven years ago. This includes the recent IPO of Dialogue Health Technologies (TSX: CARE), the sale of Freshly to Nestle for $1.5 billion, the recent close of its $50 million Digital Asset Fund with the support of the French public investment bank bpifrance, and receiving CVCA's 2021 VC Global Dealmaker Award.

Since its inception, White Star Capital has had 10 exits and two IPOs, backed five unicorns and has invested in more than 55 companies that have gone on to collectively raise over $2 billion, employ more than 7,300 people and are generating close to $1.5 billion in yearly revenue. This includes backing rapidly growing companies such as; Butternut Box (U.K.), Clark (Germany), Dollar Shave Club (U.S.A), Drop (Canada), The Guarantors (U.S.A), KeyMe (U.S.A.), Meero (France), Mnubo (Canada), Parsley Health (U.S.A.), Red Sift (U.K.), TIER Mobility (Germany), Uncapped (U.K.), and Vention (Canada).

"Our philosophy has always been to partner with founders who have global ambitions and support them through our deep networks and regional expertise across nine locations in North America, Europe and Asia," said Eric Martineau-Fortin, Founder and Managing Partner of White Star Capital. "With the opening of an office in Singapore, the firm has cemented its position as the partner of choice for founders building truly global businesses. Our funds are top-decile performers and our growing global team looks forward to building upon our proven global platform model."

Chairman of the Board, Chief Catalyst Officer and Chief Technology Officer Appointed to Expand Expertise
White Star Capital also announced the appointment of Patricia Barbizet as Chairman of the Board, Cristina Ventura as Chief Catalyst Officer and Alberto Lopez Toledo as Chief Technology Officer.

Based in Paris, Patricia Barbizet served as the first female Chief Executive Officer of Christie's, Executive Director of Groupe Artémis from 1992 until 2017; and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Kering SA and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Christie's. She is now her own investment and advisory firm, Temaris & Associes.

Singapore-based, Cristina Ventura has worked in retail and technology roles for over 20 years helping brands like Prada, Gucci, LVMH, and Apple. NY-based Alberto Lopez Toledo is the CTO and Technical Co-Founder of Freshly. Both will also serve as Venture Partners and together bring years of experience in strategic planning, leadership, creativity, and innovation to the firm's partners and ecosystem.

Learn more about White Star Capital Fund III on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Medium and watch a video on Vimeo.

QUOTES FROM PARTNERS AND INVESTORS

Asia Innovations Group (AIG)
"As one of our very first investors back in 2014 as well as continuing to support us in the last round, White Star Capital has truly been with us every step of the journey. We want to congratulate White Star on raising their latest fund, and encourage all the future global unicorn builders to seek out Eric and the team, they will be your champions all the way."
—Andy Tian, Co-Founder and CEO

Butternut Box
"Partnering with White Star Capital has been critical to our success from the first day. Not only did they bring great experience from working with direct-to-consumer brands companies like Freshly and Dollar Shave Club, but they also brought the same kind of passion we have for the space to our working relationship. We look forward to our continuing partnership with White Star Capital as we continue on our journey to bring healthy meals to pets everywhere."
Kevin Glynn and David Nolan, Founders and Co-CEO's

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)
"This investment in White Star Capital' Fund III is in line with our strategy to support innovative tech companies as they expand internationally. We are delighted to pursue our commitment to their team, here in Québec and around the world, and to continue evaluating co-investment opportunities with White Star Capital."
Mario Therrien, Head of Investment Funds and External Management

Dialogue
"White Star Capital was instrumental in guiding us from Series A funding to IPO. They partnered with us on everything from our go-to-market strategy to our mission and vision for our integrated B2B Virtual Care Platform. Early on, the team recognized our potential to bring telehealth to Canada and they went out of their way to help us achieve that goal. We congratulate them in this new fund to support entrepreneurs building ambitious, global businesses."
— Cherif Habib, Co-Founder and CEO

Freshly
When White Star Capital originally invested in Freshly, they promised the check was only a small portion of the value they would add. Since that day, they have delivered on that promise, from introductions to top-notch investors and talent to helping guide strategy and international expansion. White Star Capital is uniquely skilled at investing in exceptional entrepreneurs and excited to see the successful, innovative companies that they nurture through their latest fund."
Michael Wystrach, Co-Founder and CEO

Kensington Capital Partners
"White Star Capital has a proven track record of backing start-ups that have changed markets and redefined industries while bringing fantastic returns to their investors. They're also able to provide us with direct co-investment opportunities in many of their portfolio companies, which enables us to expand our investment reach while yielding greater returns."
— Win Bear, Managing Director

Meero
"White Star Capital was one of the most obvious investor choices we made when raising Meero's Series A. Through the close of the new fund, the firm once again is bringing its strong blend of business and tech acumen to the fortunate founders who have the opportunity to partner with them as they grow their businesses across markets."
—Thomas Rebaud, Co-Founder and CEO

Mizuho Securities
"White Star Capital is among the most internationalized venture capital funds across the globe. Their exceptional multinational background and footprint provides unique value within the world's leading startups ecosystems. We are very grateful to play a meaningful role in their journey, serving as a lighthouse in Asia including Japan."
Norifumi Akiyama, Operating Officer, Head of Principal Investment

Parsley Health
White Star Capital has been a fantastic investor and partner from the very first day. The team is always active, engaged and always available to help as we scale a new model of medical care that helps patients with chronic illness lead healthier and happier lives.
—Robin Berzin, Founder and CEO

SWEN Capital Partners
"We've been tracking and investing alongside the White Star Capital team since the closing of its first fund in 2014, into its second fund, and now its third. We've been really impressed by the partnership's performance and success. It is one of the most professional teams in its segment when it comes to internationalization."
Jerome Delmas, CEO

TIER Mobility
"We are extremely pleased to have chosen White Star Capital to accompany us through our journey to disrupt the mobility sector. White Star Capital's unique combination of worldwide connections and ability to scale companies has proven instrumental in accelerating our growth and expanding our international footprint. This new fund will pave the way for other founders who will benefit tremendously from White Star Capital's resources and expertise."
Lawrence Leuschner, Co-Founder and CEO

About White Star Capital
White Star Capital is a global multi-stage technology investment platform that invests in exceptional entrepreneurs building ambitious, international businesses. Operating out of Guernsey, New York, Paris, London, Montreal, Toronto, Singapore, and Hong Kong, our presence, perspective, and people enable us to partner closely with our founders to help them scale internationally from Series A onwards.

*All financial figures are denoted in USD.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-star-capital-announces-new-fund-firm-now-has-more-than-500-million-of-fresh-capital-to-invest-globally-301407267.html

SOURCE White Star Capital

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is no longer the seemingly invincible, high-flying stock that it once was. There are plenty of reasons why the vaccine stock has lost some of its mojo. To me, there's a much more important question to attempt to answer: How low can Moderna stock actually go?

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Is Pinterest Waving The White Flag in PayPal Talks?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares popped Wednesday on news that the company is in talks with fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to be acquired for $70 a share. PayPal's purported offer price, according to the story first reported in Bloomberg, represented a 26% premium to where it closed on Tuesday. This isn't the first time Pinterest has been pursued by a tech giant.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • Investors in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) have made a stellar return of 215% over the past five years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in...

  • Take a Chance on Chesapeake Energy Stock. It’s a Cheap Way to Play Natural Gas.

    Chesapeake Energy, once the poster child of the U.S. shale revolution, now has a shareholder-first approach—and a cheap stock.

  • Why Plug Power, FuelCell, and Bloom Energy Stocks All Dropped Friday

    The CEO of industrial giant Siemens threw cold water on the prospects for the hydrogen economy this week.

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is a company that provides a development engine, visual assets, and support services that make it easy for users to create digital experiences.

  • India's Groww valued at $3 billion in $251 million funding

    Groww has tripled its valuation to $3 billion in just six months as the Indian fintech startup looks to broaden its offerings and help more millennials start their investment journey in the world’s second largest internet market. Iconiq Growth led the Bangalore-based startup’s $251 million Series E financing round. Alkeon, Lone Pine Capital and Steadfast as well as existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, Tiger Global, and Propel Venture Partners “significantly” participated in the new round.