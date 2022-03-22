U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. AMENDS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

·5 min read
In this article:
  • WCP

CALGARY, AB, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved an amendment to Whitecap's normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to increase the number of common shares that Whitecap may purchase for cancellation from 29,894,096 common shares to 58,947,076 common shares during the twelve month period commencing on May 21, 2021. No other terms of the NCIB have changed. The amendment to the NCIB will take effect on March 24, 2022 and expire no later than May 20, 2022.

As of May 10, 2021, at the time the original NCIB application was made to the TSX, Whitecap had 597,881,930 common shares issued and outstanding and 589,470,760 common shares issued and outstanding in its public float. The 58,947,076 common shares approved under the amended NCIB represent the maximum number of common shares that may be purchased under the TSX's NCIB rules, being 10% of the public float as of May 10, 2021. As of the date hereof, Whitecap has purchased 22,826,223 common shares under the NCIB at a weighted average purchase price of $6.84 per share for a total purchase price of $156.1 million.

Under the NCIB, common shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSX and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and in accordance with the rules of the TSX governing NCIB's. The total number of common shares Whitecap is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 913,135 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 3,652,542 common shares on the TSX calculated for the six-month period ended April 30, 2021, however, Whitecap may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restrictions. Any common shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled upon their purchase by Whitecap.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's amended NCIB. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "trend", "sustain", "project", "expect", "forecast", "budget", "goal", "guidance", "plan", "objective", "strategy", "target", "intend", "estimate", "potential", or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future, including statements about our amended NCIB.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; the impact (and the duration thereof) that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on (i) the demand for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas, (ii) our supply chain, including our ability to obtain the equipment and services we require, and (iii) our ability to produce, transport and/or sell our crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; the ability of OPEC+ nations and other major producers of crude oil to adjust crude oil production levels and thereby manage world crude oil prices; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the ability of Whitecap to achieve the benefits of the NCIB; the impact of increasing competition; ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions; ability to market oil and natural gas successfully; and our ability to access capital.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Whitecap can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; pandemics and epidemics; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; reliance on third parties and pipeline systems; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, production curtailment, royalties and environmental regulations. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Whitecap Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c0172.html

