WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR NOVEMBER OF $0.0367 PER SHARE

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0367 per common share in respect of November operations will be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.  This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Whitecap

Whitecap Resources Inc. is an oil-weighted growth company that pays a monthly cash dividend to its shareholders.  Our business is focused on profitable production growth combined with sustainable dividends to shareholders. Our objective is to fully fund our capital expenditures and dividend payments within funds flow.  For further information about Whitecap, please visit our website at www.wcap.ca.

SOURCE Whitecap Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c0898.html

