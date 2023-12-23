Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Whitecap Resources' shares on or after the 28th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.061 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.58 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Whitecap Resources has a trailing yield of approximately 8.0% on its current stock price of CA$9.11. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Whitecap Resources paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Whitecap Resources generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

TSX:WCP Historic Dividend December 23rd 2023

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Whitecap Resources's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 43% per annum for the past five years. Whitecap Resources is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Whitecap Resources has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.0% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Whitecap Resources is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Whitecap Resources? We love that Whitecap Resources is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Whitecap Resources looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Whitecap Resources looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Whitecap Resources you should be aware of.

