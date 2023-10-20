Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has announced that the dividend on 15th of November will be increased to CA$0.0608, which will be 66% higher than last year's payment of CA$0.0367 which covered the same period. The payment will take the dividend yield to 5.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Whitecap Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Whitecap Resources' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 20.7%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 37%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Whitecap Resources Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.60 total annually to CA$0.58. Payments have been decreasing at a very slow pace in this time period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Whitecap Resources has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 42% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Whitecap Resources Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Whitecap Resources that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

