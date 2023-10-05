Whitefeather Meats and Campbell Construction partner to build a shared warehouse in Creston

A pair of locally owned and operated companies, Whitefeather Meats and Campbell Construction, have broken ground on a combined warehouse, fulfillment and administrative headquarters at 256 S. Main St., Creston.

The project, expected to reach completion in early 2024, will create new jobs and support the growth of both companies. The space will be just over 10,000 square feet.

The building site is located across the street from Whitefeather Meats in Creston. It is the former site of the Creston Livestock Auction Barn, which was in business for over 70 years.

After a period of declining activity, the Perkins Family was able to purchase the property in late 2021. The Perkins' are excited to continue using the property for what they consider to be staunch support for the agricultural industry, just through a different era than its previous use!

Jordan Hartzler (from left), project manager of Campbell Construction, Sean Perkins of the Bearded Butchers, Joe Campbell, VP of construction of Campbell Construction, and Seth and Scott Perkins, The Bearded Butchers at the site .of their new warehouse being constructed in Creston.

For nearly 30 years The Perkins Family has owned and operated Whitefeather Meats, home of the Bearded Butchers, which has served the local community first with a custom butchering service and now with retail meat sales.

The cornerstone to their business was set in place by their parents, Freddie and Bunny Perkins, who started in the meat business by raising American Bison in 1987.

The Bearded Butchers

From this grew the current business, where they continue to butcher Bison, along with Beef, Pork, Chicken, Lamb, Elk, and many other meats, along with their proprietary spice blends which led them to brand The Bearded Butchers.

The Bearded Butchers are a powerhouse in the online butcher world through various media outlets, with over 4.5 million combined followers, their YouTube following making up over half of that number.

They also have a large and growing e-commerce business where they ship spices, cutlery, and various other butcher related items directly to customers and butcher shops worldwide. They are currently renting space for those operations and are excited to move to this new location once it is completed.

Campbell Construction: a long history

Campbell Construction has been in business for over 70 years. It offers design build capabilities.

Campbell Construction is thrilled to have a project close to home, but also offers their services to Ohioans in Ashland, Stark, Medina, Cuyahoga, Summit and Portage counties .

Jordan Hartzler, a Norwayne High School graduate, will manage the project. Hartzler’s grandfather, Harold Hartzler, worked with Freddie Perkins in the early years of the bison raising business, helping him with the grass fed farming practices.

Harold Hartzler founded Hartzler Dairy around the same time Perkins founded Whitefeather Meats. Jordan Hartzler continues the family tradition by raising grass fed beef when he is not working in construction.

