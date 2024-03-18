Whitefish considers recreation and trail agreements

Mar. 18—Whitefish City Council on Monday is being asked to approve three separate agreements pertaining to recreation in and outside of the city.

Council will consider a recreation license for Spencer Mountain trails, a memo regarding Beaver Lake and a trail agreement regarding its bike and pedestrian path along the Whitefish River.

City Council meets at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall, 418 E. Second St.

Following a public hearing, Council is set to vote on a proposed land use license agreement with the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation for the Spencer Mountain area. The 10-year license continues previous agreements regarding the trail area.

In 2013, DNRC, Whitefish Legacy Partners and the city negotiated a license agreement to construct and maintain new and existing trails, features, trailheads, parking areas and other improvements in the Spencer Mountain area. The license covers about 9 miles of the Whitefish Trail and 7 miles of Free Ride Trails.

That same year, the Flathead Area Mountain Bikers and city entered into an agreement under which FAMB serves as the trail system manager for the Free Ride Trails and is responsible for building, maintaining structures, trails and improvements.

The entities involved have negotiated the renewal of the license. The city holds the licenses and easements for the trails and does not contribute funds related to the trails.

Council is also set to approve a resolution regarding a memorandum of understanding with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for the Beaver Lake Fishing Access Site. The agreement replaces one that expired last month, and now requires FWP to provide routine maintenance at the fishing access site, to maintain the vault toilet, the parking area and boat ramp, and to pursue capital improvements pursuant to the FWP capital improvement request process.

Finally, Council will consider approving an agreement with the Miles Whitefish Investment, LLC regarding a new section of the Whitefish River trail. The new section is planned to connect the existing paths from where it ends at the Veterans Bridge on U.S. 93 and begins again at the BNSF River Trail.

The new trail section will run between the river and two condominium developments located along Miles Avenue, one of which is owned by Miles Whitefish Investment.

The agreement provides that the city will apply to FWP for a 124 Permit to construct the trail segment and then the city will engage in a bidding process for the construction of the trail. Miles Whitefish Investment will then reimburse the city about $200,000, the amount of the bid for construction of the trail received in January 2023.

The city will be responsible for paying the difference between the amount paid and the cost of construction for the trail.

During a work session at 5:15 p.m., Council is set to review a wage market study report by Communications & Management Services. The city hired the consultant to help determine the competitiveness of compensation packages offered by the city as it's faced inflation and rising costs of living in the past few years.

