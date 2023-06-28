Whitehall draws up emergency plan to nationalise Thames Water

Government 'prepared for range of scenarios' amid Thames Water fears

An emergency nationalisation of Thames Water is being considered by ministers as the company scrambles to secure £1bn from shareholders.

The Government is drawing up contingency plans for the collapse of the utility company it battles to pay down a £14bn debt pile.

Ministers are in talks about the possibility of temporarily bringing the utility company back into public hands under a so-called special administration regime (SAR).

The discussions are understood to be taking place between water regulator Ofwat, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Treasury.

It comes after Thames Water chief executive Sarah Bentley stepped down with immediate effect on Tuesday amid mounting worries over the financial stability of the firm.

Its debts plunged in value on Wednesday as the City increased bets that lenders will not be repaid.

Thames Water boss Sarah Bentley stepped down with immediate effect on Tuesday - Thames Water/PA

One of the utility company’s bonds – issued by Kemble Finance and due in 2026 – has fallen by 35 pence on the pound.

The 41pc drop to about 50.7p means effectively that investors believe there is only a 50/50 chance that lenders will be repaid.

The company said on Wednesday that it is “continuing to work constructively with its shareholders” as it seeks more funding for its turnaround plan.

In a statement to investors, bosses said water regulator Ofwat is being kept fully informed on the progress of the company’s turnaround and engagement with shareholders.

It said Thames Water continues to “maintain a strong liquidity position”, saying that as of March this year it had £4.4bn of cash and committed funding.

Thames Water is the UK’s biggest water supplier and provides water services for 15m people in London and the South East.

The firm is racing to raise £1bn from investors to shore up its finances, with AlixPartners advising on its turnaround plans.

A Government spokesman said: “This is a matter for the company and its shareholders.

“We prepare for a range of scenarios across our regulated industries – including water – as any responsible government would.

“The sector as a whole is financially resilient. Ofwat continues to monitor the financial position of all the key water and wastewater companies.”

Thames Water – owned by a consortium of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds – has come under pressure in recent years over its poor performance in tackling leaks and sewage contamination, while facing criticism for handing out big rewards to top bosses and shareholders.

Ms Bentley, who was appointed in 2020, said in May that she would give up her bonus after the company’s environmental and customer performance suffered.

But even after giving up the bonus, the chief executive managed to double her pay, raking in £1.5 million.

On announcing her departure, she said: “The foundations of the turnaround that we have laid position the company for future success to improve service for customers and environmental performance.”

