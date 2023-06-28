Whitehall prepares for water nationalisations as Thames teeters on the brink

Kemi Badenoch, Business Secretary, said it was essential ‘to make sure that Thames Water as an entity survives’ - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Whitehall was last night drawing up contingency plans to nationalise swathes of Britain’s water industry as the country’s biggest supplier teetered on the brink of collapse.

Officials are laying the groundwork for the emergency nationalisation of Thames Water as investors refused to give the company a £1bn lifeline.

Talks are ongoing and a rescue deal could yet be agreed, but the Government is preparing to put the company into special administration if needed – meaning that the business would be controlled and bankrolled by the taxpayer until a buyer can be found. An administration could last six months or more, City sources said.

Fears are growing that the collapse could trigger a domino effect across the industry, which is laden with £60 billion of debt built up during years of lower interest rates.

Ofwat, the industry regulator, warned in December that it had concerns about the financial resilience of several other water suppliers.

Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, told broadcasters on Wednesday that she was “very concerned” about Thames and added: “Obviously this is a commercially sensitive situation and I know that my colleagues across government are looking at what we can do.

“We need to make sure that Thames Water as an entity survives.”

It comes as the industry battles accusations it has been slow to tackle leakages and is allowing rivers to become heavily polluted with raw sewage.

Customers are already facing a 40pc rise in their water bills over the next five years to pay for the cost of tackling the sewage crisis, according to leaked documents, while the Met Office said earlier this week that the UK is set to have the hottest June on record this year – raising the prospect of fresh hosepipe bans in the coming months.

Meanwhile, documents released last week suggested that the leakage rate from Thames Water pipes was at its highest rate since 2018 despite efforts to fix the problem.

The environment minister Rebecca Pow, who discussed Thames’ predicament at a meeting with regulator Ofwat on Wednesday, told the House of Commons that “the sector as a whole is financially resilient”.

However, restructuring and insolvency professionals from Big Four accountants such as PwC and Alvarez & Marsal are already advising other water companies on their next steps in an attempt to head off a wider crisis.

SES Water, which supplies about 745,000 people in south-east London, West Sussex and Kent, has been put up for sale by its Japanese owners after they baulked at putting new money into the business. Any failure of Thames risks having a significant impact on the company’s hunt for a new owner.

In an annual review of the water industry published at the end of last year, Ofwat said that it was “monitoring and engaging with companies on a prioritised basis, based on our assessment of their financial resilience”.

It added that it was prioritising several companies including Thames and SES.

In a sign of the battle now facing Thames, its biggest shareholder is understood to have drafted in restructuring and insolvency experts from the Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance to advise on its options.

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, which owns a 32pc stake in Thames, is said to be reluctant to inject fresh capital into the business after a series of poor investments in the UK.

City sources said they were aware that another of Thames’s nine predominantly overseas investors was yesterday also still yet to decide whether to pump in money to save the company, which has 15 million customers.

Hope remains that a deal can yet be done, however. The Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), Britain’s biggest pension fund and Thames Water’s only UK shareholder, is supportive of injecting fresh money into the business, senior sources added.

The developments threatened to overshadow a new “action plan” that Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said he had agreed with regulators on Wednesday to ensure consumers are being treated fairly.

The Treasury said this will include Ofwat cracking down on water companies that are failing to go far enough to support customers to pay their bills, access help and repay debts.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate and net zero secretary, told LBC that the situation at Thames was “a total scandal”, criticising dividend pay-outs by the industry and the debt it had built up.

However, he added: “We are cautious about nationalisation of the water companies.”

The spectre of prolonged higher interest rates also threatens to trigger a wave of insolvencies in other industries after companies became bloated on debt during an era of ultra-cheap money.

Consultants are expecting a wave of administrations in the coming months as higher borrowing costs bite.

Meanwhile, any government intervention at Thames risks damaging the UK’s reputation as a hub for foreign investment.

Britain’s water industry is heavily backed by foreign pension and sovereign wealth funds, which would be in danger of having their investments wiped out in the event of insolvencies in the sector.

Such a wipeout could hit demand for UK infrastructure assets among foreign investors.

Sarah Bentley, the chief executive of Thames, unexpectedly quit the company on Tuesday after less than three years at the helm.

She was brought in to deliver an eight-year turnaround plan, but it is thought that this was complicated by the company’s shareholders being unwilling to provide the additional capital required. They injected £500 million into Thames Water last year but are so far resisting handing over another £1 billion requested by the business.

Thames Water said on Wednesday that it was “continuing to work constructively with its shareholders” as it seeks more funding for its turnaround plan.

The company said that Ofwat was being kept fully informed on the progress of the company’s turnaround and engagement with shareholders.

It added that it continues to “maintain a strong liquidity position”, saying that as of March this year it had £4.4 billion of cash and committed funding.

An Ofwat spokesman said: “We monitor the financial position of all the key water and wastewater companies. We have been in ongoing discussions with Thames Water on the need for a robust and credible plan to turn the business around and transform its performance for customers and the environment. We will continue to focus on protecting customers’ interests.”

A Government spokesman said: “This is a matter for the company and its shareholders. We prepare for a range of scenarios across our regulated industries – including water – as any responsible government would.

“The sector as a whole is financially resilient. Ofwat continues to monitor the financial position of all the key water and wastewater companies.”

Whitehall figures played down the possibility of any swift move to take Thames Water into public ownership, indicating that no immediate crunch point is expected in the coming days.

However, they confirmed discussions were underway. A Whitehall source said: “You would expect us to be prepared for any eventuality.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.