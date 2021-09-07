Whitehall Resources Announces Rebrand

Whitehall Resources, a leading SAP and IT recruitment agency based in Colchester, announced it has rebranded, introducing a new visual identity, logo and website. As the company has entered a new stage of growth, Whitehall has developed its brand to reflect its current position within the market.

COLCHESTER, England, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2007, the original logo has seen the business develop from an independent SAP recruitment company to an International SAP and IT staffing specialist with offices in the UK, Germany and UAE. During this time, Whitehall's service offering has evolved to accommodate the needs of new and existing clients, including extending its recruitment capabilities and the introduction of contractor payroll services. They work with some of the largest and best-known brands around the world, including over one-third of the FTSE 100.

Whitehall Resources announce a major rebrand to landmark 14 years of continued double-digit growth. The new branding introduces a modern visual identity aligned with their position as the UK's leading SAP and IT recruitment agency.

Commenting on the Whitehall Rebrand, Managing Director Tremayne Hall said;

"We are pleased to introduce a new brand identity that not only aligns with our company culture and current position in the market but also maintains our established values. Whitehall continues to be 'the people behind exceptional people', putting our clients, candidates, colleagues and community at the centre of everything we do."

The Whitehall emblem carries the original red and blue colours into a modern design, combining its heritage with a contemporary visual identity. Additionally, the company introduces a new user-focused website optimised for speed and ease of use. Each element of Whitehall's rebrand represents the streamlined approach to its operation, making life simpler for clients and candidates.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609530/Whitehall_Resources.jpg