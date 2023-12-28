Whitehaven Coal Limited's (ASX:WHC) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Whitehaven Coal's (ASX:WHC) stock is up by 2.1% over the past week. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Whitehaven Coal's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Whitehaven Coal is:

51% = AU$2.7b ÷ AU$5.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.51.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Whitehaven Coal's Earnings Growth And 51% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Whitehaven Coal has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 18% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Whitehaven Coal's exceptional 49% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Whitehaven Coal's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 33% in the same 5-year period.

ASX:WHC Past Earnings Growth December 28th 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Whitehaven Coal fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Whitehaven Coal Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Whitehaven Coal has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 21%, meaning that it has the remaining 79% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Whitehaven Coal is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Whitehaven Coal is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 36% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 8.3%) over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Whitehaven Coal's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

