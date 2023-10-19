Whitehaven Coal Limited's (ASX:WHC) CEO Will Probably Have Their Compensation Approved By Shareholders

Key Insights

Whitehaven Coal will host its Annual General Meeting on 25th of October

Salary of AU$1.86m is part of CEO Paul Flynn's total remuneration

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Whitehaven Coal's total shareholder return over the past three years was 740% while its EPS grew by 372% over the past three years

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Paul Flynn has played in delivering the impressive results at Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) recently. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 25th of October. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

Comparing Whitehaven Coal Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Whitehaven Coal Limited has a market capitalization of AU$6.3b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$5.9m for the year to June 2023. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at AU$1.9m.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Oil and Gas industry with market capitalizations ranging between AU$3.1b and AU$10b had a median total CEO compensation of AU$4.9m. From this we gather that Paul Flynn is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Paul Flynn holds AU$8.1m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$1.9m AU$1.5m 31% Other AU$4.1m AU$4.4m 69% Total Compensation AU$5.9m AU$5.9m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 62% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 38% of the pie. Whitehaven Coal sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Whitehaven Coal Limited's Growth Numbers

Whitehaven Coal Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 372% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 23% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Whitehaven Coal Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 740% over three years, Whitehaven Coal Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Whitehaven Coal (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

