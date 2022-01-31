U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab Partners with NFT Project to Provide Financial Assistance to People in Need of Addiction Treatment

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Plant City
·3 min read

Plant City, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant City, Florida -

Plant City, FL - The leading Florida addiction treatment center, WhiteSands, has partnered with the NFT project Bored Mummy Waking Up (BMWU) to provide financial assistance to people in need of addiction treatment. Bored Mummy Waking Up will donate a portion of the proceeds from its most recent NFT release to a financial assistance fund created by WhiteSands. The addiction treatment center will disburse the funds on a case by case basis to people who would not otherwise be able to access their care.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are an exciting new medium that combines art with blockchain technology (crypto) to create unique, non-interchangeable digital files that can be treasured, traded, or sold. Bored Mummy Waking Up runs on the popular Ethereum blockchain (ETH).

whitesands takes eth and btc as payment for addiction treatment services
whitesands takes eth and btc as payment for addiction treatment services

The partnership is a timely development as substance use disorder and drug overdose rates are surging across the US. Financial aid for those suffering from the disease of addiction can help change the lives of those who don’t have the means to receive treatment – and from Newsweek’s #1 ranked addiction treatment center in Florida two years running no less.

By consistently raising the standard of care in addiction treatment, WhiteSands has established itself as the top drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Florida. They operate 3 inpatient facilities and 18 outpatient centers across the state making it easier for people to access treatment close to home. Through evidence-based behavioral therapies and a holistic approach to treatment, WhiteSands helps up to 300 people a month recover from the root causes of addiction.

The collaboration between WhiteSands and Bored Mummy Waking Up is intended to improve access to effective treatment for those with the greatest need for care. The team also hopes to promote increased awareness of mental health and substance use disorders. WhiteSands also recently announced that they are accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment for addiction treatment.

As a dual diagnosis treatment center, WhiteSands recognizes that mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, PTSD and bipolar disorder are often the driving forces behind substance abuse. People frequently turn to alcohol and drugs in an attempt to alleviate their mental health symptoms. Substance abuse in turn exacerbates the symptoms of mental health disorders, creating a vicious cycle.

Fortunately, awareness of mental health has been gaining traction in recent years. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health have been well documented and events such as Mental Health Awareness Month have seen celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Prince Harry getting involved and sharing their stories.

Even though mental health and addiction go hand in hand, substance use disorders remain difficult for many people to talk about. Stigma around addiction and addiction treatment is still strong. Stigma creates barriers to treatment and leaves countless people suffering in silence, unable to receive the help they need to overcome their disease.

Record-breaking numbers of drug overdose deaths (over 100,000 Americans last year) and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made the need for effective treatment greater than ever. Now is the time for communities, companies and individuals to come together to fight for greater awareness of addiction, a higher standard of treatment, and more access to life saving addiction care.

Anyone in need of help with substance abuse, addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions can speak with a treatment specialist at any time by calling (877) 855 3470. For those who aren’t ready to talk, a live-chat can be initiated online at www.whitesandstreatment.com.

###

For more information about WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Plant City, contact the company here:

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Plant City
(877) 640-7820
2011 North Wheeler Street, Plant City, FL 33563


