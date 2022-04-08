U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.25
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,459.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,525.00
    -11.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.30
    -5.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.94
    -0.09 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7300
    -0.2400 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,538.15
    +335.10 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.27
    +8.61 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,923.56
    +34.99 (+0.13%)
     

WhiteSands Fund Uses Cryptocurrency to Help Mother of 3 Afford Addiction Treatment

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa
·3 min read

Tampa, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Plant City, FL - Thanks to a recent partnership between WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab and the NFT project Bored Mummy Waking Up, a Florida woman in desperate need of addiction treatment has received financial assistance to afford to go to rehab.

WhiteSands, which operates two inpatient and fourteen outpatient treatment centers across Florida, was voted the best addiction treatment center in the state by Newsweek magazine two years in a row (2020, 2021). In their partnership with Bored Mummy Waking Up, the NFT project donated a portion of its proceeds to a financial assistance fund created by WhiteSands. WhiteSands has been able to distribute the funds on a case by case basis to help people who would not otherwise be able to afford the cost of treatment.

WhiteSands Accepts Crypto For Alcohol &amp; Drug Rehab Treatment
WhiteSands Accepts Crypto For Alcohol & Drug Rehab Treatment

The partnership also aims to bring the conversation about mental health and substance use disorders to a wider audience. With overdose rates surging to record numbers in America, the team hopes to amplify the message that effective treatment is available and to reduce the stigma around reaching out for help.

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) have gained popularity as a new form of art stored as a digital ledger on a blockchain – in this case, the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. NFTs are most commonly images but can be any digital file stored on a blockchain.

The financial assistance fund was started earlier this year and has already been able to help multiple people begin addiction treatment programs at WhiteSands.

One person who was helped by the fund was a mother of three without health insurance. Her addiction was making it impossible to maintain employment and she was struggling to find a way to get help.

Through the cryptocurrency-based fund, WhiteSands was able to cover the cost of inpatient detox treatment at one of their two medical detox centers. Detox is an important first step in the recovery process. It’s critical to receive professional help in detox to avoid medical complications from withdrawal symptoms and to prevent relapse during the vulnerable early stages of recovery.

WhiteSands was able to provide her with a professional medical detox program where she received round-the-clock clinical care, and FDA-approved medications to manage her withdrawal symptoms as needed. The financial assistance made it possible for her to avoid going to a state-funded detox center which often only offers the bare minimum of support during detox.

A positive detox experience lays a solid foundation for recovery. After detox, people are able to focus on healing the root causes of their addiction. For many, this is done by attending 12-step meetings like Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA). The recommendation is to attend “ninety meetings in ninety days'' to create lasting change.

Helping people who are unable to afford addiction treatment is the primary motivation behind the WhiteSands NFT collaboration. “[We are] very excited to have the opportunity to extend a hand now for individuals truly in desperate need,” said one WhiteSands admissions counselor.

WhiteSands hopes to continue to help many more people access high-quality addiction treatment services in Florida and to increase awareness of mental health and substance use disorder treatment in conjunction with Bored Mummy Waking Up and its community. WhiteSands is a crypto-friendly addiction treatment center.

Anyone in need of help with substance abuse can speak to a treatment specialist at any time by calling (877) 640-7820. Visit www.whitesandstreatment.com to learn more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtpqeKwiDWE

###

For more information about WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa, contact the company here:

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa
+18132130442
215 W Verne St Suite A, Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 213-0442


