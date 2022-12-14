U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

WhiteSands Treatment’s Luxurious Facilities Create a Homelike Atmosphere in Florida for Substance Abuse Recovery

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa
·3 min read

Tampa, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Tampa, Florida — Old ideas about addiction rehab are falling by the wayside, especially when it comes to the places where addicts seek recovery. WhiteSands Treatment is exploding the myth that the rich get luxury care while everyone else must be satisfied with cold, clinical settings that increase the feeling of deprivation ad even punishment. Here, luxury treatment is not an extra indulgence but meets a basic need.

WhiteSands proudly calls itself a luxury Florida drug rehab provider. At its three Florida residential centers, clients find a homelike atmosphere that provides a safe, welcoming place to work toward recovery. The décor and amenities are modern and refined, and traditional treatment strategies are supplemented by alternative therapies that seek to heal the mind and spirit along with the body.

WhiteSands Alcohol &amp; Drug Rehab Tampa Florida. Luxury Alcohol &amp; Drug Rehab in Florida
WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa Florida. Luxury Alcohol & Drug Rehab in Florida

Luxury is not an end in itself at WhiteSands Treatment. Rather, it operates from the belief that when clients are comfortable and relaxed, they are more open to therapy. It is also part of a comprehensive program that includes proven strategies in addiction treatment.

Here, clients find a dedicated community of treatment specialists offering treatment programs that are customized for the personal needs of each patient. So each person gets exactly the care and attention they need. From behavioral therapy to partial hospitalization, alcohol rehab programs and medical detox, patients are guided by board-certified specialists who are experts in their field.

At WhiteSands Treatment, the journey to recovery includes relapse prevention techniques and outreach programs; family therapy; accelerated resolution therapy; sober living facilitation; mental health treatment; trauma therapy; and dual diagnosis treatment, which approaches addiction as a symptom of an underlying emotional or psychological condition rather than as a single disorder.

Because the facility offers all levels of care, patients are guided throughout each stage in the recovery process, from inpatient residential treatment to outpatient rehab, partial hospitalization and beyond.

Clients stay in private rooms equipped with full-size beds and flat-screen TVs. To stay connected with outside support networks, they can use cellphones during designated times and have access to computers in an onsite business center. Barber salon services are offered, including hair and nail treatments for women. A dietitian provides nutrition counseling, and a chiropractor is available to address pain and mobility issues. Clients can take yoga classes, enjoy massage for relaxation and stress reduction, and biofeedback sessions help clients cope with anxiety and stress. Recreation activities include a fitness center with a personal trainer, a swimming pool and courts for basketball and sand volleyball. For fun, fellowship and diversion, a clubhouse offers a game room, recreational lawn area and barbecue facility.

At WhiteSands Treatment, luxury is part of a total package leading to Newsweek magazine ranking it as Florida’s top addiction treatment center in 2022 – its third consecutive year. With a higher percentage of graduates achieving long-term sobriety, WhiteSands can point to several quality indicators that exceed industry standards.

Individual or family therapy is offered five times per week, compared to one hour at other programs.

A high staff-to-patient ratio means group therapy sessions are smaller and more individualized.

The staff has extensive training and experience and is highly credentialed, giving them a strong foundation for consistent care and a total focus on patient success.

After treatment, a unique Life Skills Program provides daily support and a consistent connection to White Sands Treatment. This helps increase the graduate’s chance of success in navigating the pressures of everyday life that might otherwise lead to relapse.

Anyone seeking comprehensive treatment for a substance use disorder can visit WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab or call 877-959-2008.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtpqeKwiDWE

###

For more information about WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa, contact the company here:

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa
+18132130442
215 W Verne St Suite A, Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 213-0442


