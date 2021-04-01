U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.50
    +18.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,949.00
    +51.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,244.00
    +154.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.90
    +12.40 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.43
    +1.27 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    +9.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1758
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6970
    -0.0490 (-2.81%)
     

  • Vix

    18.33
    -1.28 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6960
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,148.63
    +702.97 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.12
    +19.58 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,751.27
    +37.64 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     
BREAKING NEWS:

New weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose to levels more than expected

Some 719,000 Americans filed, missing expectations of 675,000

WhiteSpace Health Names New President and CEO

·2 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The WhiteSpace Health board of directors has announced the appointment of Gautam Char to the role of president and CEO.

A seasoned business leader skilled in health information technology and revenue cycle management, Mr. Char has a wealth of experience bringing products to market and rapidly growing companies. "He is known for building high performance teams that create valuable products and solutions for customers." according to Sumithra Gomatam, chairperson of WhiteSpace Health's Board of Directors and a senior leader with Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division Strategic Advisory Group. "Gautam Char's talent for collaborating with customers and his industry knowledge will ensure WhiteSpace Health is well positioned for rapid growth and expansion of the product portfolio."

"I am thrilled to join WhiteSpace Health and I look forward to working with our strong leadership team, customers and partners as we guide the company to the next phase of rapid growth." Stated Mr. Char. "Our Practice Analytics Solution is currently a leading platform for the provider segment, and we are expanding the portfolio to realize the opportunities identified through analytics."

Most recently, Mr. Char was President of Healthcare at Kriya Capital, an investment firm with a healthcare portfolio that includes patient and RCM products, and services for providers. Prior to that, Char spent over a decade at IKS Health as Chief Operations and Technology Officer.

About WhiteSpace Health

WhiteSpace Health's guided analytics platform delivers actionable insights that quickly enables improved financial outcomes. We present clear opportunities that convert into sustained top and bottom-line improvements as well as added velocity in collections. Our solutions convert insight to action and opportunity to revenue realization.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

About Everstone

With over $5 billion USD in assets, Everstone is one of Asia's premier investment groups focused on cross border North AmericaAsia investments as well as domestic investments in India and Southeast Asia. Everstone has a significant resource base comprising best-of-breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills.

Media Contact
Carrie M. Bauman
Vice President of Marketing
306499@email4pr.com
+1 919 600.2417

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whitespace-health-names-new-president-and-ceo-301260539.html

SOURCE WhiteSpace Health

Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Pushes $60K as Goldman, BlackRock Moves Signal Adoption

    Bitcoin finishes the first quarter double where it started the year, versus a 5.8% gain for the S&P 500. No wonder Goldman's clients want in.

  • Pending home sales plunge for the second straight month

    The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, fell 10.6% in February from a month earlier — falling for the second straight month.

  • "Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the company as a British success story. Shares in food delivery service Deliveroo plunged by as much as 30%, slicing more than 2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) off the company's valuation in a blow to Britain's ambitions to attract fast-growing tech companies to the London market. The highly-anticipated listing, the biggest on the London market in a decade, had earlier been hailed by Sunak as a "true British tech success story" that could clear the way for more initial public offerings (IPO) by technology companies.

  • India blocks bank accounts of China's ByteDance, company mounts challenge

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian authorities have blocked at least two of ByteDance's bank accounts for alleged tax evasion, prompting it to ask a court to quash the directive that it fears will hit its operations, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters. ByteDance in January cut its Indian workforce after New Delhi decided to retain a ban on its popular video app TikTok, first prohibited last year following a border clash between India and China. China has repeatedly criticised India's move and said it suspected it was against WTO rules.

  • Crypto Exchange Luno Hires CFO of Digital Banking Giant Monzo

    Alwyn Jones is the latest in a group of digital banking executives to join crypto firms.

  • H&M’s latest statement on Xinjiang cotton is very careful not to mention Xinjiang

    Foreign retailers in China risk either further annoying a major consumer market, or appearing not to care greatly about human rights.

  • Scotland Could Sell Debt for the First Time Ahead of Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The Scottish government is exploring raising funds on capital markets for the first time, ahead of elections that could trigger a renewed standoff with the U.K. over independence.The devolved administration in Edinburgh has had the ability to issue debt -- to be nicknamed “kilts” as a play on the U.K.’s “gilts” -- since 2015 under British rules to spread power. So far it’s refrained from doing so, with internal documents seen by Bloomberg showing officials concluded selling bonds didn’t make sense from a financial perspective.Yet the idea is now being taken more seriously by the ruling Scottish National Party, as it eyes the potential for another referendum on leaving the U.K. if it can gain a pro-independence majority in May’s parliamentary elections. The nation will work closely with investors on a range of options including government-backed bonds to finance its net-zero emissions targets, according to a spokesperson.“As this would be issued by a government with the stated goal of secession, the overall fiscal stance of a theoretical independent Scotland will be crucial in pricing this,” said Ross Hutchison, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Edinburgh. “The green element is an interesting twist, and may of course attract a lot of investor interest.”The push for Scotland to go green with its first bond may grow ahead of the next major United Nations climate change summit in November, which the country is hosting in Glasgow. That gathering has sped up plans for the U.K.’s first green gilt, with Britain already lagging peers such as Germany and France in joining a boom in sustainable finance.While sub-national debt in Europe is less developed than the U.S. municipal market, others with nationalist movements such as the Basque and Catalan regions in Spain plus various German states have been among the sellers. They’re popular with investors given they typically offer a yield pick-up versus national debt for similar creditworthiness, based on the assumption the central state will not allow part of its country to go bust.In the U.K.’s case, devolving fiscal authority away from Westminster has been slow. There’s a growing sense the political status quo isn’t working for those outside the capital -- a key factor behind the Brexit vote -- and that is kick-starting a nascent sub-national debt market.The UK Municipal Bonds Agency, set up to help local councils access bond investors, made its debut last year. A new fiscal settlement to be negotiated between Edinburgh and London this year could grant Scotland more flexibility and change the administration’s view on debt raising, according to freedom of information documents seen by Bloomberg.For now, discussions on debt issuance are at an early stage and probably won’t progress substantially until after the election on May 6. Opinion polls suggest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP “has a 50-50 chance” of securing only its second-ever majority in May’s elections, according to John Curtice, the U.K.’s most prominent psephologist.Scotland’s previous independence referendum, in 2014, was only agreed to by then Prime Minister David Cameron after the SNP won a majority at Holyrood in 2011. Voters rejected leaving the U.K. by 55% to 45% after promises of more autonomy, including finance and borrowing power.One debt-raising option now on the table is to involve the government-backed Scottish National Investment Bank, created late last year. Scotland has an advantage in having greater tax and revenue powers than local councils, plus a developed asset management industry in Edinburgh, with firms such as Standard Life Aberdeen Plc and Baillie Gifford & Co.Still, Scottish debt would be a thorny proposition for politicians and financiers alike. Opponents of independence could use any spike in borrowing costs as the market warning against the economic case for secession. Investors, meanwhile, will be conscious of what would happen to the debt if Scotland were to break away from the 300-year-old union, and might demand a premium for the risk.“I think they would only issue them if they can do so at a very small spread over gilts,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at London-based BlueBay Asset Management. “The issue is that if Scotland left the U.K. then you would assume that this debt would re-denominate into the country’s new payment currency.”Short KiltsSturgeon’s government in Edinburgh has yet to confirm which currency an independent Scotland would use, particularly given its stated ambition of rejoining the European Union following secession. At the 2014 referendum, arguments about whether Scotland would be able to continue using the pound helped to undermine the nationalist cause.A renewed push for independence in Catalonia didn’t stop BlueBay’s Dowding hanging onto its debt, believing increased autonomy rather than secession from Spain was the likely end game. He’s less sure of Scotland’s constitutional future and so would consider shorting any new bonds on this uncertainty, looking for them to trade with a hefty 100-basis-point spread over gilts.“Mind you, ‘short kilts’ doesn’t conjure a mental image I would want to stare at for too long.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St dips, with tech-related names underperforming

    U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Tuesday, with investors selling tech-related growth shares after U.S. Treasury yields hit a 14-month high. At the same time, the S&P 500 financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors rose, extending the recent rotation out of growth and into so-called value names. Tech shares trimmed losses in afternoon trading with Treasury yields off the day's high, but the S&P technology sector ended down 1% on the day.

  • Liberty Steel boss: Plants won't shut on my watch

    Metal tycoon Sanjeev Gupta is racing to refinance his business after his financial backer collapsed.

  • Oil prices mixed as U.S. crude inventory draw supports, OPEC+ concerns weigh

    Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday, supported by a draw in U.S. crude inventories but pressured by concerns about the market's recovery after OPEC and its allies lowered their 2021 demand growth forecast. Brent crude for May, which expires on Wednesday, fell 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.91 a barrel at 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT). The more active Brent contract for June was up 18 cents, or 0.30%, at $64.36 a barrel.

  • Saudi Firms to Cut Dividends For Prince’s $1.3 Trillion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s biggest listed companies, including energy giant Aramco, will reduce their dividends and redirect the money to the local economy as the crown prince tries to get his economic overhaul plan back on track.Minority shareholders of Aramco -- the world’s biggest oil company and 98% owned by the kingdom -- will still get dividends, Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, said. Investors in other firms will profit because stock prices will rise as the extra investment boosts the economy, he said.Twenty-four firms such as Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co. and National Shipping Co. have agreed to join the plan, contributing 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) of domestic capital spending over the next 10 years, he said.The new plan comes after last year’s coronavirus pandemic and oil market turmoil created a double crisis for Saudi Arabia, setting back the 35-year-old’s goals to boost the non-oil economy and slash unemployment.The companies will benefit from extra subsidies and the ability to lobby for law changes, the prince said. The Saudi stock market was up 1.5% at 10.43 a.m. in Riyadh, while Aramco shares gained 1.4%.“What we’re trying to create is growth in Saudi Arabia: growth in GDP, more jobs in Saudi Arabia, more income to the Saudi government and a better life for Saudis,” Prince Mohammed said Tuesday during a night-time briefing with journalists in Riyadh. “That will not harm the shareholders of those companies because instead of getting dividends in cash, you’re going to get growth in the stock market.”Radical TransformationCutting dividends for reinvestment purposes is not necessarily negative news for investors in Saudi markets, according to Hedi Ben Mlouka, chief executive officer at FIM Partners in Dubai.“You’ll lose on the dividend yield but you’ll gain on growth momentum,” he said to Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “That’s the way any long-term investor should look at it. This is a country going through transformation. You need to accept change like this that is radical.”The 5 trillion riyals from private firms is part of a 27 trillion-riyal investment strategy Prince Mohammed outlined for the next 10 years. Central government spending will account for around 10 trillion riyals, while the sovereign wealth fund previously announced that it plans to invest 3 trillion riyals on top of that.Read more: Saudi Jobs for Saudis Is Crown Prince’s Generational ChallengeAnother 4 trillion riyals will come from private investments, while the final 5 trillion riyals will come from ordinary consumer spending.Diversify the EconomyThe announcement underlined the extent to which the prince’s focus is turning domestic as he tries to diversify the economy of the world’s largest oil exporter and create enough jobs for the kingdom’s youthful population. It also showed that the government is counting on the struggling private sector to boost growth -- which has long depended primarily on state spending.“It’s definitely a squeeze on businesses, to mandate domestic investment,” said Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington. “He’s seeing multiple generations of shared savings as his and his generation’s to spend, and so the gamble is that he’s going to be able to deploy this and jump-start a post-oil era.”The government is still negotiating with other companies to join the program, but around 60% of the 5 trillion riyals will come from Aramco and Sabic alone.“The dividend of the stakeholder for Aramco is going to be stable,” the crown prince said. “We promised them that, and we are going to keep our promise.”The Saudi government promised before Aramco’s initial public offering in late 2019 that minority investors would get their share of a $75 billion annual dividend regardless of the oil price. That payout would last for at least five years, the government said.Aramco increased borrowing last year, even as crude prices fell, to keep up payouts to both the state and stock-market investors.The company already has a huge capital expenditure plan, saying it would spend $35 billion this year.‘Going to Sell’In return for the firms’ participation, “we’re going to give them subsidies, we’re going to change the laws as they wish and we’re going to do their wish list to make that happen,” Prince Mohammed said.He also said that the kingdom’s wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, would look to sell off some of its local holdings in order to support new investments.Read more - What Now for Saudi Arabia’s Planned $2 Trillion Fund?“We shouldn’t keep our share forever, whatever mature investment we have, we’re going to sell,” the prince said. “So if you own 70% of a company then that’s wrong -- PIF would own 30% of that company and they will sell that 40%.”Last year the PIF completed the sale of its 70% stake in Sabic to Aramco, in a deal that raised about $70 billion. The PIF holds large stakes in many Saudi companies, most notable Saudi Telecom Co and National Commercial Bank. The prince didn’t comment on any specific asset sales the PIF was planning.Overall, 90% of the 27 trillion-riyal plan will come from within Saudi Arabia, he said. Around 2 trillion riyals is expected to come from foreign investment, including from the Middle East and Western and Asian investors. That would translate to more than $50 billion of foreign investment per year, compared to $4.6 billion in 2019.“Yes, it’s ambitious. Yes we’ve said a lot of ambitious things in the past four years,” said the crown prince. “I believe we can deliver that in the next 10 years.”(Adds stock-market reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood Storms Back as ARKK, Space Fund Lure $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of Cathie Wood exchange-traded funds added around $1 billion in a single day this week in an emphatic display of investor loyalty toward the famed Ark Investment Management founder.The flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) took in a record $717 million on Tuesday, while the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation fund (ARKX) absorbed $281 million on its debut, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Alongside bumper trading volumes on the day, it all adds up to one of the best-ever ETF launches for the fund, which tracks U.S. and global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation.The launch was seen as a key test of Wood’s appeal after a volatile few months of flows and performance. After one of the strongest performances of 2020, ARKK has dropped 3.7% this year amid a rough patch for tech shares. Before a flood of cash this week, Ark’s main fund had posted five consecutive days of outflows, its longest streak on record.“This is investors taking advantage to jump in after the drop from the top,” said Athanasios Psarofagis, ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “You can see some investors were shaken out because there were some days of outflows during this period but for the most part people held strong so the demand is still there.”ARKK was up 2% in pre-market trading as of 11:40 a.m. in New York, while the space fund rose 1.8%.Ark’s investing strategy and success in luring new cash has spurred big bets on small companies, raising concern the firm exerts an outsize influence over the shares its holds. Wood handed fresh ammunition to her critics last week in a filing that removed prospectus clauses limiting exposure and concentration risks in its ETFs.That hasn’t taken any shine off the space fund, with Wood’s first new ETF in two years seeing $294 million worth of shares change hands on its first day.The product’s top two holdings are Trimble Inc. and another Ark vehicle, the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT). Other large stakes include Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc. and JD.com Inc., an online retailer in China.(Updates throughout with trading plus additional context on Ark and the new fund.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei Warns of Supply Chain Disruption After Growth Evaporates

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s quarterly revenue shrank for the first time on record, reflecting the devastating impact of U.S. sanctions that forced China’s largest technology company out of smartphones and into other technology arenas.The disappointing results underscore the depth of the damage Washington has wrought on a company that once vied with Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. to lead the global smartphone market. It reported revenue fell 11% to 220.1 billion yuan ($33.5 billion) in 2020’s final quarter. That’s down from 3.7% growth in the September quarter and 23% in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations based off previously reported figures.Full-year sales and profit rose 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively, in line with the “marginal growth” previously projected, according to financial statements audited by KPMG. Huawei had credited record 5G base station orders and strong mobile sales in the first half for offsetting the final six months.Huawei is emerging from its toughest year on record, when Trump-administration sanctions smothered its once leading smartphone business and stymied advances into chipmaking and fifth-generation networking. The Biden White House has shown few signs of letting up, prompting billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to direct Huawei toward new growth areas such as smart agriculture, healthcare and electric cars. It hopes for a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving fields of connected vehicles, homes and workplaces.“The global supply chain Huawei heavily relies on has been disrupted,” said Rotating Chairman Ken Hu, one of three executives who take turns filling the top role. “I don’t know who will benefit from it but definitely not the industry.” The global semiconductor supply chain needs to be overhauled in order to resolve the current shortages, he added.Read more: Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. SanctionsCash flow weakened last year as the company built up inventories ahead of U.S. sanctions that effectively cut off its access to American technologies last September and it has enough stockpiles for its enterprise business, Hu told reporters. Huawei had previously purchased $10 billion to $20 billion of components each year from U.S. suppliers and other customers won’t be able to fully make up for the lost business.Huawei’s consumer electronics unit -- which still accounts for more than half of total revenue -- missed sales targets, he added. Huawei’s smartphone shipments tumbled 42% during the final three months of last year to lag behind Apple, Samsung and domestic rivals Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo, according to research firm International Data Corp. The firm intends to keep launching flagship phones as planned, while it builds up other consumer electronics, like wearables, which grew by 65% last year, Hu said.U.S. sanctions forced Huawei to strike a deal to sell its budget Honor unit to a state-backed consortium. Huawei has received a 10 billion yuan deposit from the buyers but the deal’s closing has been delayed by the pandemic, the company said in its annual report published Wednesday. The transaction should close this summer, according to Huawei.Huawei is the subject of persistent speculation it wants to join tech giants from Apple to Dubai Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. exploring automotive technology or designing and assembling entire cars. While Huawei has denied it plans to launch a car under its own brand -- which Hu reaffirmed Wednesday -- it’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its info and entertainment features can already be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic players such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai in April.It also plans to begin charging mobile giants like Apple a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking.The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung, promising to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc., Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should rake in about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying which of those stemmed from 5G. It’s capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, versus the $7.50 that Apple says Qualcomm demands of every iPhone.How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeTikTok, Hong Kong and More U.S.-China Flashpoints: QuickTakeFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Poland's CD Projekt shares tumble as strategy update falls flat

    Shares in Polish video games maker CD Projekt dropped almost 15% to a two-year low on Wednesday after a strategy update aimed at rebuilding investor confidence after a bug-ridden game launch last year backfired. Analysts said the update gave few details on plans beyond 2021, and some were disappointed by changes to the proposed multiplayer version of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game. CD Projekt shares, hit by the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year, were down 14.7% to 185.8 zlotys at 1220 GMT.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • China Considers New Bourse to Attract Overseas-Listed Firms: Reuters

    (Bloomberg) -- China is mulling creating a new stock exchange to lure overseas-listed firms from markets like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people, marking a new attempt by world’s second-biggest economy to bring its tech success stories back home.China’s State Council asked the China Securities Regulatory Commission to lead studies on how to design the bourse that would target mainland companies listed offshore on exchanges like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters said.Beijing is also hoping to attract global firms such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. -- currently listed in the U.S. -- which would have the option of carving out local businesses and listing them on the new bourse, the report said.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on plans on the new exchange.Some of the world’s fastest-growing and biggest tech companies have sprung out of China, but few have listed there because of regulatory obstacles. China has made several attempts to lure its tech giants back, including piloting Chinese depositary receipts and setting up a tech-focused board on the Shanghai stock exchange.PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd. and AI startup Megvii Technology Ltd. are both set to list in Shanghai this year using the CDR program kicked off three years ago.Beijing’s latest initiative comes as U.S.-listed Chinese tech heavyweights such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. have raised $36 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong since late 2019.China’s plans could hurt the listing business at Hong Kong’s stock exchange which relaxed its rules to facilitate the secondary listings a few years ago. Chinese firms have flocked there from the U.S. as tensions between Beijing and Washington have threatened to curtail their access to U.S. capital markets.Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. shares reversed earlier gains on Wednesday to close down 1.3%.Read more: Hong Kong’s Mr. Market Wants a Piece of All Your China TradesThose risks flared up again last week when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would begin implementing a law that could result in Chinese companies being kicked off U.S. exchanges if they don’t allow American regulators to inspect their audit papers.Read more: Few HKEX Worries as China Mulls Board for Global Firms: ReactOne option under discussion is upgrading an existing exchange such as a smaller bourse in Beijing, Reuters said. The capital’s municipal government has been lobbying for years to upgrade its listing platform for small and medium-sized firms to be the venue for U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the report said.(Updates with more details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Prince Turns Sights on Local Firms in Transformation Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a new target in his sights as he looks to press on with his unprecedented economic transformation plan: the country’s largest listed companies.Six weeks after saying foreign entities must move their regional headquarters to the kingdom or lose business, Prince Mohammed, the nation’s de facto ruler, announced Tuesday that companies from oil giant Saudi Aramco to dairy producer Almarai will be encouraged to reduce their dividends and redirect the money back into the economy.“We’ve seen the government using a stick to get foreign investors to come into Saudi Arabia, and now they are using it on domestic investors,” said Tarek Fadlallah, the Dubai-based chief executive officer of the Middle East unit of Nomura Asset Management. “I’m not a fan of government intervention in the private sector, but Saudi has limited ways to incentivize companies, so partnering in this way could help encourage more investment.”The stakes are high. The crown prince’s vision entails combined public- and private-sector spending of 27 trillion riyals ($7 trillion) over the next 10 years in an effort to diversify an economy that got 54% of its revenue from oil last year. And all at a time when foreign direct investment is a fraction of what it used to be, the budget deficit is swelling and the nation is struggling with the after-effects of last year’s slump in crude prices amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Twenty-four companies, including Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co. and National Shipping Co. have agreed to join the plan, investing 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) in the local economy, according to Prince Mohammed. Firms will get access to subsidies and be able to lobby for regulatory changes, the prince said. None of the companies named by him have commented yet on how much they could invest through the plan.Given the lack of disclosure about the spending plans, investors may struggle to establish whether such state involvement in corporate decision-making will ultimately create value.“Capital expenditure only drives higher long-term growth if it’s on productive projects that create value and jobs, and it’s not clear that the promise of a mix of concessions or subsidies makes new non-oil investments compelling for these companies in a way that was not before,” said Hasnain Malik. the head of research at Tellimer in Dubai. “The problem is that doing nothing is not an option given the demographic pressure for job creation and the ultimate exhaustion of oil revenues.”It’s that lack of action that Prince Mohammed may be trying to address. Mortgages account for almost all lending growth by Saudi banks to the private sector, largely a result of lower government investment spending on new infrastructure projects and slower economic growth. And dividend payouts by Saudi companies have already been falling.The 12-month gross dividend yield for Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was of 2.45% as of Wednesday, about half of the payout level at its 2009 peak, when it hovered around 5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with 1.9% for MSCI Inc.’s benchmark emerging Markets Index.Investors took the announcement positively Wednesday. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index rose 2.8%. Aramco’s shares climbed 2.7%.Saudi Arabia said in February it would stop working with companies that didn’t have their regional headquarters in the kingdom. The announcement was intended to limit “economic leakage” and boost job creation, an official said at the time. The country has historically been served by consultants and advisers based in neighboring Dubai or Bahrain, where foreigners enjoy an easier lifestyle.Foreign direct investment is languishing below government targets. Prince Mohammed said he wants to see it surpass $500 billion over the next decade. Last year it rose 20% to $5.5 billion, below the kingdom’s targets but bucking the global decline.The 5 trillion-riyal target for private companies still dwarfs what Prince Mohammed envisages will come from foreign investors.“We have 90% of the 27 trillion guaranteed by us Saudis, government and private sector, and the Saudi people,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We are going to attract less than 10% from foreign investment, part of it from regional investors, especially the GCC, and the other part of it from West and East.”Still, the slow pace of foreign investment may help explain the desire to get local companies contributing more to the economy, said Jean-Francois Seznec, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council of Washington’s Global Energy Center and a Middle East specialist.“Saudi Arabia is worried that foreign firms are not jumping through hoops to come to the country,” he said. “They need to make spending less reliant on oil income. How do you do that if foreign investors aren’t coming? One way is to encourage the local private sector to do more.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong Hit by Dozens of Trading Halts After Earnings Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in more than 50 Hong Kong-listed companies was suspended on Thursday, after a number of firms failed to report earnings ahead of the March 31 deadline.GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and China Huarong Asset Management Co. were among the firms that announced a trading halt. GCL-Poly said additional time is required to complete its audit procedures while Huarong said it will delay delivering its earnings because its auditor will need more time to finalize a transaction. While it’s not uncommon for some companies in Hong Kong to have to suspend trading on April 1, the number this year compares with at least 9 last year and 25 in 2019.“It’s a bit surprising to me that so many firms delayed their earnings and most of their filings didn’t explain very clearly,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “This year surprisingly there are so many delays, much more than last year when the pandemic hit. The longer they delay in reporting earnings, the worse it will be for their share prices.”Trading halts may dampen investor sentiment toward Hong Kong’s stock market, where the benchmark gauge briefly slumped into a technical correction late last month amid setbacks in the city’s vaccine rollout and as traders rushed to sell pricey stocks in the wake of rising bond yields.“Many investors could be worried about their earnings and quality of reports,” So of CMB International said. “If they report quickly and the audit report doesn’t have a negative opinion on those companies, it should be fine.”Last year, almost all companies listed in Hong Kong were able to provide an earnings update to investors ahead of the March 31 deadline, overcoming difficulties posed by travel restrictions and an economic lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The bourse allowed companies to release unaudited results by that date in relaxed rules during Covid-19 last year, but it didn’t make an exception again this year.The delays could be simple because auditors need longer time to compile 2020 earnings results to account for new mergers and acquisitions or other business activity during the pandemic, according to Marvin Chen, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.The trading halts also come as regulators in Hong Kong and mainland China look to improve the standard of financial reporting of listed companies. The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong said in February that it would enhance collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council, which oversees audit activities in Hong Kong, to ensure the quality of financial reporting.Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission vowed to advance cooperation on cross-border auditing earlier this year in a statement on its work plan for 2021. The CSRC said it would set up cross-ministry work groups to strengthen crackdowns on illegal behaviors including frauds in IPOs and financial reporting, market manipulation.“The CSRC has had a greater drive over the past years to make sure the financials of Hong Kong firms are sound as domestic investors have a growing rate of participation in Hong Kong, and this is in line with their goal onshore,” said Yu Yingbo, investment director at Shenzhen Qianhai United Fortune Fund Management Co.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether the work plan has had an impact on financial reporting.China Huarong said its auditor will need more time as a transaction is still being finalized. The company was scheduled to approve 2020 full year results on Wednesday. All structured products related to the company will also be suspended from trading. The firm’s bonds slumped.“It shows that the market has more companies with financial problems,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer at Geo Securities Ltd. Retail investors should be particularly cautious in current market environment, he added.The Hang Seng Index climbed 2% on Thursday, tracking a broad rally in Asian stocks stoked by optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.(Adds more details throughout, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank Dodged Archegos Hit With Quick $4 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos Capital Management in a private deal Friday, helping it emerge unscathed from a scramble that may cost some rivals billions of dollars.The German bank executed the direct sale after Archegos defaulted on margin loans used to build up highly leveraged bets on stocks, people with knowledge of the matter said. At the time, other lenders had already started selling and the pressure was on Deutsche Bank to rid itself of the exposure or potentially get stuck with losses.One of the buyers was Marshall Wace, among Europe’s largest hedge fund managers, according to a person familiar with its role who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The names of the others weren’t immediately available.Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Marshall Wace declined to comment.The $4 billion sale brings to almost $30 billion the known value of investments that have been liquidated in the messy unwinding of Archegos. The private investment firm, run by former Tiger Management star Bill Hwang, grew into a hidden colossus before collapsing almost overnight in one of the biggest margin calls in history.Bloomberg has reported that Archegos lenders led by Credit Suisse Group AG tried to broker some kind of standstill agreement with Hwang last week, seeking to untie positions without causing panic. But any agreement was elusive and the trades started to become public on Friday, triggering a selloff.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. dumped multibillion-dollar blocks of stock, in some cases through the weekend, to recover capital they loaned to Archegos. Deutsche Bank previously said it was able to de-risk its Archegos exposure and doesn’t expect to incur losses on the trades.It is the second time in less than a year that Deutsche Bank avoided damage from a big corporate collapse it had exposure to. The lender also emerged relatively unscathed when the German payments company Wirecard AG imploded in one of the country’s largest accounting scandals. The insolvency inflicted hundreds of millions of euros in credit losses on many lenders that, unlike Deutsche Bank, hadn’t hedged their exposure.Swiss rival Credit Suisse expects a hit in the billions of dollars from Archegos, people with knowledge of the matter have said, while Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it may lose as much as $2 billion. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate the Archegos blowup may cause as much as $10 billion of combined losses for banks.David Herro, chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholders -- said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that the Archegos incident was a “wake-up call” for Credit Suisse and should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.Shares of Credit Suisse tumbled 21% this week on concern over the size of its potential Archegos hit. Deutsche Bank is down 2.9%.(Adds details about Deutsche Bank’s hedging before Wirecard scandal in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pincus, Hoffman SPAC Dips Below IPO Price Weeks After Hippo Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Reinvent Technology Partners Z, a blank-check company established by investors including Mark Pincus and Reid Hoffman, slumped below its initial public offering price weeks after announcing a deal to merge with insurance startup Hippo Enterprises Inc.Shares of the special purpose acquisition company fell as low as $9.96 Wednesday afternoon in New York trading. That’s lower than the SPAC’s $10-a-share IPO in November.Reinvent Technology Partners Z agreed earlier in March to merge with Hippo, a home-insurance startup, and take the company public in a deal that valued the combined entity at $5 billion. The deal includes a lockup on founder shares for as long as two years.Other SPACs have also dropped below their IPO prices at times. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp., which priced an IPO in November for $10 a share, dipped below that level in intraday trading on March 5 before closing slightly higher, at $10.25, the same day.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.