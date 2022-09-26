U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

Whitestone REIT Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Whitestone REIT
·2 min read
Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The call will be led by Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer. The webcast and conference call access information is as follows:

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link. In addition, a transcript of the call will be posted under News and Events within 2 days after the call.

Dial-in number for domestic participants:

1-877-407-0784

Dial-in number for international participants:

1-201-689-8560

The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through November 16, 2022. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants:

1-844-512-2921

Replay number for international participants:

1-412-317-6671

Passcode (for all participants):

13727920


The third quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be available in the “News and Events” and “Financial Reporting” tabs of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. For those without internet access, the earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request. To receive a copy, please call the Company’s Investor Relations line at (713) 435-2219. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

David Mordy
Director, Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com


