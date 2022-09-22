U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,757.54
    -32.39 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,095.61
    -88.17 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,041.15
    -179.04 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.71
    -43.45 (-2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.40
    +0.46 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.90
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    +0.17 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9835
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7000
    +0.1900 (+5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1252
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4220
    -1.6140 (-1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,067.76
    -558.22 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.09
    +8.57 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

WHITNEY FRASER NAMED A FINALIST FOR FEMALE EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

0
·3 min read

Cloudastructure VP of Sales recognized in international competition

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Stevie Awards™ for Women in Business competition announced that Cloudastructure's Whitney Fraser has been named a finalist for Female Executive of the Year.

Whitney Fraser, VP of Sales
Whitney Fraser, VP of Sales

You've given me a "work home" where women can be mentored, listened to, and advance based on merits and that's rare."

Whitney's status as a finalist for an international award comes as no surprise to Cloudastructure senior management. Within months of joining the company, Whitney closed her first multi-million dollar enterprise deal, and within a week, closed another. Her deals ramped up Cloudastructure's revenue by 700% in Q1 and Q2 of 2022 alone, while the needs of her clients altered the course of engineering and design at the company, and may optimize crime deterrence to a level previously unattainable in enterprise security. Whitney was promoted to Vice President in June.

CEO Rick Bentley commented, "We couldn't be prouder of Whitney and we welcome and support the business community recognizing her talents. Not only is she a model professional and executive, but she comes to work every day with a positive attitude and a level of energy that influences everyone around her."

Currently on maternity leave, finalist and VP of Sales Whitney Fraser responded, "A heartfelt thanks to the judges for elevating my nomination, and another to everyone at Cloudastructure for believing in me! I'm deeply flattered and humbly grateful to have found you guys. Special shout out to our CRO Lauren O'Brien, thank you for hiring me, and CEO Rick Bentley for enabling what was needed to make this all possible. You've given me a "work home" where women can be mentored, listened to, and advance purely based on their merits and that's rare."

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 19th annual awards dinner and presentations in Las Vegas.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, November 11. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S.A and several other countries are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

The full list of finalists can be found here.

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's 21st century award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, IoT cybersecurity, and smart parking. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Cloudastructure, Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/Cloudastructure, Inc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whitney-fraser-named-a-finalist-for-female-executive-of-the-year-301631466.html

SOURCE Cloudastructure, Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Meta and Google are shrinking their workforces — but not through attention-getting mass layoffs

    The tech giants aren't cutting jobs en masse. Instead, they're slimming their staff more indirectly.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • 8 best VPN services for browsing securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito on PC, Mac or smartphone, we’ve got you covered

  • Nvidia CEO sees 'large space' for China sales despite U.S. restrictions

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang said Wednesday that he continues to see a large market for Nvidia's data center chips in China despite U.S. restrictions on exports of two of its top chips to the country. At a news conference after the company's fall product launch, Huang said that the restrictions disclosed earlier this month have specific thresholds for both the performance of a chip as well as the processor's ability to connect other chips.

  • Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance

    Alibaba is known for its sprawling e-commerce empire, but like Amazon, cloud service has been a big driver of its revenues in recent years. Alibaba Cloud is now the world's third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that's inseparable from the large network of local allies it's formed worldwide. The $1 billion initiative is meant to "support partners' technology innovation and their market expansion with Alibaba Cloud in the coming three fiscal years," the company said.

  • This Company Is Taking Cloud Customers From Amazon

    With stocks looking like they're taking another dive down this year, it might be a good time to consider one of the few remaining areas that's still growing -- the cloud. Cloud revenue, that is, not cloud stocks. Cloud stocks are down across the board.

  • US Agency Broke Into China’s Telecom Networks, State Media Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US intelligence agents gained control of parts of China’s telecommunications network after hacking into a government-funded university, a prominent state-backed newspaper reported, issuing Beijing’s latest accusation of US cyber-intrusion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard

  • Comcast Announces Plan To Power a Greener Internet, Double Network Energy Efficiency by 2030

    PHILADELPHIA, September 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Comcast announced at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 that Comcast Cable plans to double its network energy efficiency by 2030, cutting the electricity pe...

  • Cryptography Network Lit Protocol Raises $13M to Bolster Web3 Autonomy and Interoperability

    The Series A round is being led by crypto investment firm 1kx.

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.

    Bitcoin has soared more than 3,250% since 2009. Well, if you missed out on Bitcoin in its early days, don't despair. Right now is a great time to get in on young cryptocurrency players that may follow in Bitcoin's footsteps -- by offering growth over the long term.

  • Morgan Stanley to pay $35M after hard drives with 15M customers' personal data turn up in auction

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has agreed to settle charges against Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MSSB) for its “astonishing” failure to protect the personal identifying information of some 15 million customers. MSSB, now known as Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, is the wealth and asset management division of banking giant Morgan Stanley, which this week agreed to pay $35 million to settle allegations that it failed to properly dispose of hard drives and servers containing its customers’ personal data over a five-year period as far back as 2015. Morgan Stanley hired a moving and storage company with “no experience or expertise in data destruction services,” according to the SEC and failed to properly monitor the moving company’s work.

  • Twitter is logging out some users following password reset 'incident'

    Twitter has disclosed an “incident” affecting the accounts of an unspecified number of users who opted to reset their passwords.

  • Juniper (JNPR) Boosts Tata Fiber's Broadband Capabilities

    Juniper (JNPR) routing solutions will enable Tata Play Fiber to offer seamless broadband connectivity and improve the scale and agility of its regional networks.

  • NZ's Ardern says Christchurch Call anti-online hate project gets new tech investments

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday announced a new research initiative under a global project aimed at tackling online hate set up in the wake of a mass killing by a white supremacist in Christchurch in 2019. Ardern said in a statement that as part of the Christchurch Call initiative, New Zealand, the United States, Twitter and Microsoft will invest an undisclosed sum in developing new technology aimed at helping researchers understand how algorithms affect internet users' experiences. The Christchurch Call was launched by Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron after 51 people were killed at two mosques in the New Zealand city while the shooter live-streamed his rampage on Meta's Facebook platform.

  • Elon Musk’s Starlink to seek U.S. exemption to offer satellite internet service in Iran

    Elon Musk's hope to operate his satellite internet firm in Iran requires permission from the Treasury Department, which said Tuesday it welcomes applications to support internet freedom in the country that is largely isolated from Western economies.

  • 3 Toxic Cryptos to Avoid, Especially in a Bear Market

    Market leader Bitcoin (BTC) is down over 70% from its all-time high and many other projects have seen even greater losses. Firstly, not only is the founder pseudonymous, Ryoshi also departed the project earlier this year.

  • Why some users are having problems searching with Google

    Problem was caused by popular antivirus software Malwarebytes

  • Vernon Hill sues Republic First and 3 board members for defamation, breach of contract

    Vernon Hill and ally Barry Spevak claim a letter accusing Hill's family and friends of insider dealings, among other things, was knowingly false and that bank founder Harry Madonna himself admitted it at a board meeting.

  • Why Is Nordstrom (JWN) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Nordstrom (JWN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Robinhood Stock Jumps On SEC Payment Order Flow Decision

    The SEC decided not to ban payment order flow deals Thursday, sending Robinhood stock and Virtu Financial surging.