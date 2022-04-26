Whittier Street Health Center Honors Eversource Energy CEO Joseph Nolan, Jr. at 'Roast to Toast' Fundraising Gala

Image

Annual event raises $1.2 million to support health and social services for Boston's most vulnerable residents

Governor Baker, Frederica Williams, Joseph Nolan, Jr.

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center recently toasted and roasted Eversource Energy CEO Joseph Nolan, Jr. at its annual gala on April 19 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

Continuing Whittier Street Health Center's long tradition of shining a light on city standout business leaders and philanthropists, Nolan was lauded for "being a staunch supporter and one of the most caring and passionate champions" for Boston's most vulnerable residents.

Joe and the Eversource team are continuously evaluating their response to climate change, environmental justice and the impact on the health and well-being of all, especially vulnerable communities and those whose health status is already at risk.

WCVB Channel 5 "CityLine" host and executive producer Karen Holmes Ward emceed the event, which was attended by 600 guests, including Gov. Charlie Baker, raising $1.2 million to provide high-quality medical care and social services for Boston residents, regardless of their ability to pay.

"This year's gala was a true celebration," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. "Under Joe's leadership, Eversource has a bold vision to be a catalyst for clean energy, a beacon of sustainability and a leader in promoting racial equity and social justice among its employees, suppliers, and the communities served. In addition to paying tribute to the remarkable Joe and Eversource, we were honored to have Governor Baker in attendance - and to have the generous support of our donors to help ensure greater access to high-quality health care to address health equity."

Whittier Street Health Center is an independently licensed community health care center with a mission of providing high quality, reliable and accessible primary healthcare for diverse populations while promoting wellness and eliminating health and social disparities. A champion of equitable access to high quality, patient-focused care, social justice and economic equity, Whittier Street Health Center is accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC), certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, and recognized by the NCQA for its Behavioral Health Integration. Through its locations in Roxbury and North Dorchester, and its Mobile Health Van program, Whittier Street Health Center serves more than 30,000 patients and 20,000 community outreach visits annually. Whittier Street Health Center provides a comprehensive array of 40 healthcare programs and services designed to meet the primary health care, behavioral health, and social needs of the community. For more information, please visit www.wshc.org as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/WhittierStreetHealthCenter), Twitter (@Whittier_Boston), or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/whittier-street-health-center), or call 617-989-3221.

CONTACT: Nicole Joy Hales, PRfirst, 617-947-7983, nhales@prfirst.com

