Whittier Trust Hires David Ronco as Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager

·2 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Whittier Trust Company is proud to announce the hiring of David Ronco as Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager.

"David is a great addition to the team. His market experience and dedication to his clients made him a natural fit for Whittier Trust, and we're excited by the ideas he brings to the table" - Caleb Silsby, Chief Portfolio Manager, Whittier Trust

David is responsible for helping establish the investment philosophy and strategy of the firm, as well as for selecting individual securities and appropriate asset allocation ranges for client portfolios. He also advises clients on asset allocation, risk assessment, capital market return expectations, and the importance of after-tax performance within their portfolios.

Before joining Whittier Trust, David served as Vice President for Farmland Partners Inc., a publicly-traded REIT. David also co-founded Alesco Global Advisors LLC, an investment management firm that was acquired by Lazard Asset Management, where he then worked as a portfolio manager, co-managing mutual funds and separately managed accounts. Before that, he was an equity research analyst with Robertson Stephens and the RBC Capital Markets. David began his career as an investment banking analyst with Salem Partners LLC and holds a CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst) designation.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 514 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields
Whittier Trust
Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691514/Whittier-Trust-Hires-David-Ronco-as-Senior-Vice-President-Senior-Portfolio-Manager

