Whittier Trust Welcomes Devin Wikke as Vice President, Client Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Whittier Trust Company hires Devin Wikke, CTFA to serve as Vice President, Client Advisor in Whittier Trust's San Francisco office.

Devin manages the complex needs of affluent individuals and families, providing tailored family office services to Whittier Trust clients. He is responsible for assisting in the administration of trusts, oversight of family foundations, and estate planning.

"We are thrilled to have Devin on our Northern California team. His deep experience in estate and trust planning and administration significantly strengthens the resources we will be able to offer our clients."- Thomas J. Frank, Jr., Executive Vice President & Northern California Regional Manager.

Devin brings over 15 years of experience in Trust, Fiduciary, and Client Services. Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Devin held a Senior Fiduciary Advisory Specialist, Senior Vice President position with Wells Fargo Bank where he assisted clients with estate planning and trust administration.

A Bay Area native, Devin obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from San Jose State University, and is a graduate of the Cannon Financial Institute's Trust School. He holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation, and currently lives in San Jose, CA.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 514 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Story continues

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/694939/Whittier-Trust-Welcomes-Devin-Wikke-as-Vice-President-Client-Advisor



