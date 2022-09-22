U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

Whittier Trust Welcomes Julie Nesbit to Board of Directors

0
Whittier Trust
·2 min read

SOUTH PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Julie Nesbit joins Whittier Trust Company's Board of Directors. Julie recently retired from Whittier Trust after serving for 12 years as Executive Vice President and Executive Director of Philanthropic Services.

Whittier Trust, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Press release picture
Whittier Trust, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Press release picture

In addition to Julie's new position as a Director of Whittier Trust Company, she is a Trustee of the California Science Center, Director of the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and a director of the USC Marshall School of Business BSEL and Care Harbor.

"Julie was such a valuable member of the team, serving for over a decade as the leader of our philanthropy department. We were sad to be losing her to a well-deserved retirement, but thrilled when she agreed to serve on our Board of Directors and be an Ambassador for our company." - David Dahl, CEO of Whittier Trust.

Julie Nesbit joined Whittier Trust with over 30 years of experience in the worlds of financial services and high-tech. Prior to Whittier Trust, she was a Partner with Ernst & Young, LLP for 16 years. At Ernst & Young, she held several operating and leadership positions, working with private and Fortune 250 clients. Before Ernst & Young, she worked for XL/DataComp, Inc. a start-up based in Hinsdale, IL as a District Manager where she was a member of the executive team that took the company public.

Julie grew up in Southern California. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and has completed advanced studies at Harvard Business School, as well as at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Julie is married and shares five children with her husband.

For more information, contact Brandi J. Fields at BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com.

###

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 545 families and over 40 foundations throughout the US and advises on nearly $18 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields
Whittier Trust
Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717092/Whittier-Trust-Welcomes-Julie-Nesbit-to-Board-of-Directors

